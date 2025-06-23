Francis Tiafoe and girlfriend Ayan joyously sing along to Chris Brown during fun concert outing ahead of Wimbledon

Ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon Open, tennis stars Francis Tiafoe and his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, are enjoying their time in London. They attended Chris Brown's concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The show is part of Brown's World Tour and had a special guest in Bryson Tiller.

On Sunday, Tiafoe and Broomfield were spotted enjoying a night out in London, including Brown’s sold-out Breezy Bowl XX concert. He shared glimpses of it on his Instagram stories.

This includes a snapshot of a massive crowd and towering stage visuals as Brown and Tiller lit up the night. The couple soaked in the high-energy show, celebrating 10 years of Brown. Broomfield was also snapped as she was wearing a navy halter top with a subtle "J" logo.

Francis Tiafoe's Instagram story

Ayan Broomfield opens up on how she and Frances Tiafoe handle losses differently

Francis Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield - September 2024 - New York Fashion Week - Source: Getty

Both Ayan Broomfield and Francis Tiafoe are tennis stars on the court. They react differently after losing a game of tennis, said the Canadian tennis standout.

In an exclusive with People, Broomfield discussed her and Francis Tiafoe’s contrasting mindsets following his recent French Open quarterfinal loss to Lorenzo Musetti. Broomfield admits that Tiafoe takes the defeat well, while she herself gets emotional about it.

"Frances is great with that," she said. "He doesn't take anything too hard. Obviously you want to learn from your mistakes and try and fix them for next time, but he's a really light-hearted and positive person, so I don't really have to help him out with that at all."

Musetti defeated Tiafoe in four sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2). With Wimbledon Open looming, she credits Tiafoe's mindset to move on from losses and get in a good headspace for the biggest tennis tournament of the year.

"I think that right now it's just about using this good energy and his high level to just try and keep that going into the grass court season," Broomfield added. "With tennis, I feel like you have to have a very short memory. There's a tournament every single week, you can't let losses linger and harbor on them."

Broomfield has been supportive of Francis Tiafoe, attending Milan and Madrid tournaments. Moreover, in the lead-up to Queen’s Club, the duo was seen in the UK enjoying travel and shopping together.

Broomfield and Tiafoe enjoy a nearly decade-long relationship and went public only in 2018.

