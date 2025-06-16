Frances Tiafoe sends 1-word message to girlfriend Ayan after she basks in the love of her family at London wedding

Frances Tiafoe recently sent some love to his girlfriend, Ayan Brookfield, after the Canadian expressed the importance of family. The couple has been dating since 2018, making the American's reaction expected.

Ad

Tiafoe and Broomfield met in 2015 when they were both coming up on the juniors' tennis circuit. While the latter peaked at 680 in the WTA singles rankings and hasn't played competitively since 2020, her boyfriend went on to have a successful career at the top rungs of the ATP Tour. He achieved his career-high singles ranking of 10 in June 2023 and has since consistently been ranked inside the men's top-30.

Earlier on Sunday (June 15), Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Brookfield took to her Instagram handle to post a few pictures from a recent get-together with her family. The 27-year-old looked gorgeous in a long off-shoulder orange dress as she posed with her parents and sister. She also attended a wedding in London going by a few videos she added alongside the photos.

Ad

Trending

"How could not talk about family when family’s all that we got," Ayan Broomfield wrote on Instagram.

Ad

The World No. 13 was quick to interact with her post on the microblogging site.

"Familyyyyy," Frances Tiafoe wrote in the replies to his girlfriend's post.

Via Ayan Broomfield Instagram replies

In 2023, the 27-year-old had expressed his love in a reply to one of his girlfriend's Instagram posts where she chronicled his rise in tennis.

Ad

"Man to think how far we've come. 2015 - meeting you for the first and also just starting my career. You've rocked with me through it all. The good the bad and the standstills. It's been a ride no one can put into words. I'm so damn lucky to have you in my life," Tiafoe wrote in August 2023.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe put his season back on track with quarterfinal run at French Open 2025

Frances Tiafoe had struggled to get his 2025 season off the blocks as he dropped 13 of his first 25 matches leading up to the French Open. However, the American surprised the tennis world with a good campaign in Paris by recording his first-ever quarterfinal result at a big tournament on clay - his least preferred surface.

Tiafoe unfortunately ran into the in-form Lorenzo Musetti, losing 2-6, 6-4, 5-7, 2-6 in two hours and 47 minutes. He is seeded seventh at this week's Queen's Club Championships and will play his first match against local favorite Dan Evans later on Monday (June 16).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More