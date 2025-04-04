Frances Tiafoe sends emotional message to WNBA legend Elena Delle Donne after her retirement

Frances Tiafoe made his feelings known about Elena Delle Donne retiring after 11 seasons with the WNBA on Friday. Donne capped her career with two WNBA MVPs, an Olympic gold and a list of other accolades.

Frances Tiafoe, who faced a Round of 32 exit from the Miami Open after losing to Arthur Fils, took the court at the ATP Houston. He ousted Adam Walton in straight sets in the first round and will next compete against Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinals on April 5, 2025.

Amid his run for the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships title, the former World No. 10 shifted his attention to basketball, lauding the legendary Elena Delle Donne's basketball career as she announced retirement at 35. Donne boasted a successful trajectory when she played with the Chicago Sky from 2013 to 2017 and the Washington Mystics from 2017 to 2024.

Frances Tiafoe shared the official Instagram story post of the two-time WNBA MVP and expressed that he would miss watching her play.

"You'll be missed. You are a legend of the game but forever a dc legend. Thank you ED11 @de11edonne"

Frances Tiafoe reacts to Delle Donne's retirement news; Instagram - @bigfoe1998

Donne was picked second by the Chicago Sky in the 2013 WNBA Draft. The following year, she led the team to the 2014 WNBA finals. She played with the Washington Mystics from 2017 and helped the team to the program's first WNBA Championships in 2019.

Frances Tiafoe once revealed his reason behind donning NBA jerseys

Frances Tiafoe has often expressed his passion for basketball, sporting NBA jerseys during tennis practices, attending NBA games, and even participating in the All-Star Celebrity Game in 2023. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the 27-year-old was asked whether his jerseys depend on his mood or the location.

He responded, saying:

"There is definitely a little bit of that. Like, if I'm France, I'm wearing a lot of Joakim [Noah] jerseys, or if I can get my hands on a Wemby [Victor Wembanyama]. The fans will also appreciate those sort of things. I also like wearing guys that are just role dudes or under-the-radar dudes where you know you're a real NBA fan."

He added:

"Like I love rocking my guy K.C.P. [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] or Cole Anthony or them kind of guys. Like making a lot of money in the league, but not the first guys you think about in the NBA. A lot of guys like that I'm friends with."

Tiafoe is currently seated at No.17 in the ATP Tour men's singles rankings. He is a two-time US Open semifinalist and achieved his career-best ranking of 10 in June 2023.

