Frances Tiafoe joins Steph Curry in congratulating $80M-worth Warriors star Andre Iguodala on his jersey retirement

Frances Tiafoe joined basketball player Stephen Curry as he congratulated legendary NBA star Andre Iguodala on his jersey retirement. The Golden State Warriors retired the 2015 MVP's No. 9 jersey and honored him on his achievement on Sunday.

Ad

Iguodala became the seventh Warrior to have his jersey retired as he joined the star-studded list of players like Wilt Chamberlain and Chris Mullin. He contributed to the team's four championship wins in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

The American tennis star also showed his respect to the 6' 6" guard-forward on this special accomplishment. He took to his Instagram to share a congratulatory post by Curry on his story, showing off the $80 Million worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) star's jersey hung on the rafters at the Chase Centre.

Ad

Trending

"congrats brotha @andre"- he wrote.

Screenshot via @bigfoe1998 and @stephencurry30 on Instagram

Hailing from Maryland, Tiafoe grew up as a Washington Wizards fan and says that his favorite is five-time NBA all-star hooper John Wall. He had also made an appearance at the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in 2023.

Ad

However, professionally he hasn't been faring well since his last career high at the US Open in 2022 and 2024, where he managed to reach the semi-finals but failed to advance further. He is also been having quite an unsuccessful run in his 2025 season so far.

A glimpse into Frances Tiafoe's disappointing run this season

Frances Tiafoe dejected after his loss at the 2025 Dallas Open - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe reached the top 10 of the men's singles ranking in the year 2023. However, he has dropped to the 18th rank following a dry stint in his past few tournaments and no title win since the past year.

Ad

He started his 2025 season at the Brisbane International where he had entered as the fourth seed of the men's singles draw. However, he had to exit from the tournament after being defeated by France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the third-round match.

This was followed by his Australian Open 2025 heartbreak, where even after putting up a great fight in the second round of the tournament he had to succumb to the Hungarian Fábián Marozsán after a stellar five-set clash. This was followed by another disappointment in his homeland at the ATP 500 Dallas Open.

However, he is set to be seen in Acapulco, where he will look to make a comeback as he takes on Alexandre Muller in his first-round match at the Mexican Open this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.