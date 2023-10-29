American tennis professional Frances Tiafoe recently shared his thoughts on how to go about modernizing tennis. Interestingly, he is of the opinion that it is vital for tennis to retain its classic Grand Slam format instead of needlessly tinkering with it.

Amidst ongoing deliberations on how to enrich the spectator's experience and make the sport more entertaining to new fans, Tiafoe was asked by the PTPA (Professional Tennis Players' Association) for his thoughts on the matter.

Tiafoe underscored the importance of fanfare, suggesting that he would like the atmosphere at matches to be more rowdy, perhaps even with music between points to liven things up.

Frances Tiafoe referenced the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) as a model that has successfully infused new elements to elevate the game's vibrancy while respecting its tradition.

"Kinda what we talked about earlier, fanfare, fans being able to move around and be rowdy. Talking during points, music going. When the points are delayed or in between the points, to keep the energy up, and keeping that vibe. Kind of like UTS, with everything they have put into that," Tiafoe said.

While encouraging modernization, the 25-year-old also emphasized on preserving the foundational aspects of tennis. He affirmed that the Grand Slam format, which consists of best-of-five-set matches, should not be altered as it has stood as an iconic aspect of tennis for numerous years. He stated:

"I mean I think that's the biggest thing. I think format is fine. I don't think we should reduce tennis matches. Grand Slams have been 3 out of 5 and so iconic for so many years. To change that now, I feel like it doesn't count for what all those guys did."

Frances Tiafoe to face Alexander Bublik in the first round at Paris Masters 2023

Frances Tiafoe (L) set to face Alexander Bublik

In the upcoming 2023 Paris Masters, the last ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, 14th seed Frances Tiafoe is scheduled to play against Alexander Bublik in the first round.

Frances last participated in the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, where he was defeated by eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

The 25-year-old American player has had a productive season, securing titles in Stuttgart and Houston, and being part of the winning Team USA in the inaugural United Cup Down Under. His most notable achievement in Masters 1000s this year came at Indian Wells, where he reached the semifinals.

Since making the US Open quarterfinals, Tiafoe has had a challenging period, managing to win only three out of his next eight matches. Two of those wins were during his journey to the quarterfinals in Vienna.