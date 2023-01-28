Frances Tiafoe tries his hand at basketball, attends Maryland Terrapins' NCAA women's match against Michigan Wolverines

Frances Tiafoe was seen playing basketball at Xfinity Center College Park after attending the Maryland Terrapins' NCAA women's match against the Michigan Wolverines on Friday.

Tiafoe has always been vocal about his interest in basketball. The Maryland native is often seen in the crowd at Washington Wizards' games. He is known to have one of the biggest collections of NBA jerseys among the tennis players on tour. With the women's NCAA season up and running, the American showed support for his local side by attending one of their games.

The Terrapins took to social media to post about Tiafoe's attendance at Xfinity Center.

"Shoutout to @bigfoe1998 for coming thru and showing support last night!," they captioned their post.

After the game, Tiafoe got on the basketball court and flaunted his skills in a fun session. The player was seen successfully shooting the ball into the net from outside the free throw line. He went on to share the same on Instagram.

"@terrapinhoops how can we get this eligibility. Tryna get this NIL bag," he wrote.

Via Instagram: Tiafoe tries his hands on basketball

Meanwhile, the World No. 17 also went on to express his delight at having got the opportunity to meet the Terrapins' players post-match in their dressing room. He wished them luck for the future.

"Big love to @terpswbb for having me post game dubb tn. Big shoutout to @brendafrese for making it happen. Y'all got it for real keep going," he wrote on his Instagram stories.

Via Instagram: Tiafoe delighted at meeting Terrapins' players post-match

As far as tennis is concerned, the 25-year-old was last seen in action at the 2023 Australian Open where he suffered a third-round exit against Karen Khachanov in four sets.

Frances Tiafoe feels disappointing Australian Open 2023 exit will motivate him for the future

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe is feeling motivated despite crashing out of the Grand Slam Down Under in just the third-round.

While the American could not live up to the hopes and expectations of his fans, he is optimistic about what he can achieve in the future as the player feels that such a defeat will "only fuel" him to claim better results hereafter.

"Man it hurts to leave @australianopen this early. Melbourne is and always will be one of my favourite places to play. Imma be back this will only fuel me for what’s to come,” he captioned his Instagram post on Sunday.

