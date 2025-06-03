Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | French Open 2025, QF

15th seed Frances Tiafoe will lock horns with eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the French Open 2025 on Tuesday, June 3. The American hasn't dropped a set throughout the tournament to reach his maiden quarterfinal in Paris. He scored wins over Roman Safiulin, Pablo Carreno Busta, Sebastian Korda and Daniel Altmaier to make the quarterfinals.

Musetti commenced his run at the clay court Major with comfortable wins over Yannick Hanfmann and Daniel Elahi Galan. He overcame a one-set deficit to beat Mariano Navone in the third round and needed four sets to deal with 10th seed Holger Rune in the fourth round as well. He has made the last eight at the French Open for the first time.

Musetti has been in fine form throughout the clay swing, reaching his maiden Masters 1000 final at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash. He followed it up with semifinal finishes in Madrid and Rome, along with his top 10 debut in the rankings.

Tiafoe started his time on clay with a runner-up finish in Houston. However, he failed to impress in his next five tournaments, making early exits from all of them. He has rediscovered his best in Paris after enduring some disappointing losses over the past month.

The two are familiar rivals, with Tiafoe having a narrow 3-2 edge in their head-to-head. He won their last two matches, though Musetti won their only showdown on clay at the Italian Open 2023 in three sets. With a spot in the semifinals up for grabs, this meeting could go down to the wire as well.

On that note, here's everything to know regarding the broadcast of their upcoming contest:

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti match schedule

The two will contest the third match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday. The start of their match could be delayed if the previous matches go the distance.

Date: June 3, 2025.

Time: Approx. 4:00 p.m. local time (CEST), 3:00 p.m. BST, 10:00 a.m. ET, and 7:30 p.m. IST.

Frances Tiafoe vs Lorenzo Musetti streaming details

Frances Tiafoe and Lorenzo Musetti at the United Cup 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch the showdown between Frances Tiafoe and Lorenzo Musetti at the French Open 2025:

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

Canada - TSN, RDS

Europe - Eurosport

France - France TV, Amazon Prime Video

Australia - Channel Nine, Stan Sport

India - Sony Sports

