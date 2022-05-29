French Open 2022: 4 must-watch 4R matches on Day 8 ft. Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, Leylah Fernandez vs Amanda Anisimova & more

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic find themselves just one win away from setting up a mouthwatering quarter-final showdown at the 2022 French Open. Both men will be in action on Day 8 of the tournament and face big tests in the form of two top-ranked opponents.

The likes of Leylah Fernandez and Coco Gauff as well as Amanda Anisimova and upset artist Aliaksandra Sasnovich will also take to the court on Sunday for their respective fourth-round matches.

The eighth day of the claycourt Major promises enthralling tennis action, and here are the fourth-round matches you cannot afford to miss:

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Nadal at the 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal continued his march at the 2022 French Open with a third consecutive straight-sets win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Friday.

The Spaniard, who is chasing a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title, will now face one of the season's most in-form players—Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian lifted a first career title in Rotterdam back in February and reached the quarterfinals in five of his six claycourt appearances this year.

With wins over the likes of Juan Pablo Varillas and Filip Krajinovic, the youngster is looking dangerous. Nadal does have a 1-0 advantage in the head-to-head, but he will definitely have his work cut out on Sunday.

Leylah Fernandez vs Amanda Anisimova

Anisiomva at the 2022 French Open

Amanda Anisiomva has made the second week of the French Open for the first time since her breakthrough run here in 2019. Her third-round opponent, Karolina Muchova, was forced to retire from their encounter.

But that does not take away from the American's brilliant week in Paris that has seen her oust the likes of Naomi Osaka and Donna Vekic.

Anisimova now faces another tough opponent in the form of Leylah Fernandez, who battled past Belinda Bencic in her last match. The Canadian, who reached the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time, leads Anisimova 1-0 in their head-to-head.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov

Alcaraz at the 2022 French Open

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Karen Khachanov came through keenly-contested affairs in their third-round matches to set up a meeting in the last 16 of the 2022 French Open.

While Alcaraz avenged his Monte-Carlo loss to Sebastian Korda in three close sets, Khachanov needed over three-and-a-half hours to overcome 10th seed Cameron Norrie in four sets.

The two big-hitting players will take to Court Philippe-Chatrier in a night-session match that is sure to delight the Parisian crowd on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman

Djokovic at the 2022 French Open

After being tested in his second-round encounter against Alex Molcan, top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic steadied the ship on Friday.

The Serb was in cruise control in his third-round match against Aljaz Bedene, winning in three comfortable sets. He now faces an evergreen claycourt threat in the form of Diego Schwartzman.

The Argentine has battled his way through a tough draw, eking out wins over Grigor Dimitrov and Jaume Munar. He is in decent form, but will require a special effort to post a first win against Djokovic on Sunday. He trails their head-to-head 6-0.

