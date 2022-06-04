French Open 2022 final, Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live stream details, and more

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal and World No. 8 Casper Ruud are getting ready for their first-ever meeting, with the pair set to lock horns in the 2022 French Open final on Sunday.

Pre-tournament favourites Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz all fell by the quarterfinals, while 13-time French Open champion Nadal’s injury struggles and modest pre-tournament clay court performances meant that the Spaniard, for once, did not arrive in Paris as the outright favourite.

In the first semifinal on Friday, Nadal went up against World No. 3 Alexander Zverev. The match, which lasted more than three hours, came to a premature end, with the 36-year-old leading 7-6(8), 6-6, after Zverev picked up an injury and was forced to retire. It is a record-extending 14th Roland Garros final for the Mallorcan.

The second semifinal saw Casper Ruud return from a set down against Croatian Marin Cilic to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. It's a maiden Grand Slam final for the Norwegian, who will be looking to become the first player to beat Nadal in a French Open final.

Ruud's biggest strength is his serve, something that Nadal has struggled with throughout the tournament. The 21-time Grand Slam champion, however, has the experience of 29 Slam finals to call up on, which gives him an upper hand going into the match.

Rafael Nadal's road to the final:

1st Round Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 2nd Round Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 3rd Round Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 4th Round Felix Auger Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Quarterfinal Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) Semifinal Alexander Zverev (retired) 7-6(8), 6-6

Casper Ruud's road to the final:

1st Round Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-2, 7-6(0) 2nd Round Emil Ruusuvuori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 3rd Round Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-7(3), 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 4th Round Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Quarterfinal Holger Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 Semifinal Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud match schedule

The title clash between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday.

Match timing: 3 pm local time / 1 pm GMT / 9 am ET / 6.30 pm IST.

Date: 5 June, 2022.

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud streaming details

Here are the details for the channels and websites where viewers from different countries can catch the live action:-

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch the final live on the Nine Network.

USA: American viewers can catch the action live on NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the final on Eurosport.

India: Fans in India can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

