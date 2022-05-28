French Open 2022, Leylah Fernandez vs Amanda Anisimova: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | 4th round

Leylah Fernandez and Amanda Anisimova will face off in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open on Sunday.

The Canadian, who is seeded 17th in the competition, booked her place in the pre-quarter-finals on Friday by edging 14th seed Belinda Bencic in a thrilling three-set match that lasted almost three hours.

Fernandez will now face 2019 semifinalist Anisimova, who won her third-round match when Karolina Muchova retired due to an ankle injury, trailing 6-7(7), 6-2, 3-0.

The Canadian has had a decent season so far, having successfully defended her title at the Monterrey Open in February. Before toppling Bencic at the French Open this week, Fernandez beat Kristina Mladenovic and Katerina Siniakova in straight sets in her first couple of rounds.

Anisimova, too, has produced some very good tennis this season. The 20-year-old won her second WTA title at the Melbourne Summer Set 2 and also reached the semifinals at the Charleston Open.

Anisimova did fairly well during the European clay-court swing as she reached the quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome. Like Fernandez, she also won her first two matches in the French Open in straight sets against Naomi Osaka and Donna Vekic.

Anisimova and Fernandez will meet for the second time after having previously locked horns at Indian Wells earlier this year. The former took the opening set and had a few match points in the second. However, Fernandez won the set via a tie-break before Anisimova retired from the match due to illness.

The American has been in good form lately and will probably enter the match as the favorite. However, the US Open runner-up should not be written off as she has the quality and talent to pull off a win and reach her second Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The winner of the match faces Martina Trevisan or Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Leylah Fernandez vs Amanda Anisimova match schedule

The fourth-round match between Leylah Fernandez and Amanda Anisimova will be the first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday, May 29.

Match timing: 12:00 pm local time / 10:00 am GMT / 6:00 am ET / 3:30 pm IST

Date: 29 May, 2022

Leylah Fernandez vs Amanda Anisimova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers can watch Anisimova face Fernandez on NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch their young star in action on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

