French Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 11

Day 11 of the French Open will see the remainder of the singles quarterfinals take place. In the men's singles tournament, seventh seed Andrey Rublev will take on 20th seed Marin Cilic while Casper Ruud and Holger Rune will lock horns in an all-Nordic clash.

With none of the players having reached a final in Paris, we're guaranteed a maiden French Open finalist. Cilic is the only player who has reached or won a Grand Slam

In the women's singles tournament, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces 11th seed Jessica Pegula while 20th seed Daria Kasatkina will be up against her compatriot Veronika Kudermetova.

Let's take a look at the schedule for Day 11 of the French Open (showcourts only):

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day Session (Starts at 12:00 pm local time)

(29) Veronika Kudermetova vs (20) Daria Kasatkina

(1) Iga Swiatek vs (11) Jessica Pegula

(7) Andrey Rublev vs (20) Marin Cilic

(8) Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day Session (Starts at 11:00 am local time)

Lindsay Davenport / Mary Joe Fernandez vs Iva Majoli / Mary Pierce

Nicolas Escude / Paul-Henri Mathieu vs Henri Leconte vs Michael Llodra

Winner of Lucie Hradecka / Gonzalo Escobar vs (3) Gabriela Dabrowski / John Peers vs (2) Ena Shibahara / Wesley Koolhof

Marcos Baghdatis / Goran Ivanisevic vs Sebastien Grosjean / Cedric Pioline

Daniela Hantuchova / Martina Navratilova vs Magdalena Maleeva / Rennae Stubbs

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Day Session (Starts at 11:00 am local time)

Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Kevin Krawietz vs Joran Vliegen / Ulrikke Eikeri

Tatiana Golovin / Nathalie Tauziat vs Gisela Dulko / Gabriela Sabatini

You can find the full schedule here.

Where to watch French Open 2022

Here's a look at the full list of channels showing Roland Garros 2022:

France - Matches will be broadcast on France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (All territories) - Viewers can watch all the matches on Eurosport.

The United Kingdom - Viewers in the UK can also watch all the matches on Eurosport, Discovery+.

USA - Matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel, and Bally Sports.

Canada - Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Asia (All Territories) - Fans can follow live action on beinSPORTS.

India - Matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten & SonyLiv.

For more information on the broadcasters, visit the tournament website here.

French Open 2022 - Match timings

The action commences on all courts at 11 am local time (2.30 pm IST) except Court Philippe-Chatrier, where action will commence at 12 pm local time (3.30 pm IST).

