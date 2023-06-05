French Open 2023, Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Quarterfinal

2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will square off against World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open on Tuesday.

Alcaraz has lived up to his status as one of the leading contenders to win the title in Paris this year. He has dropped just one set so far over the course of his four wins here. The Spaniard knocked out Lorenzo Musetti in his most recent match to make the last eight at the venue for the second successive year.

Tsitsipas, too, has lost just one set thus far, which was against Jiri Vesely in the first round. He then defeated Roberto Carballes Baena, Diego Schwartzman and Sebastian Ofner in straight sets. Having lost in the fourth round last year, the Greek has managed to make it a step further at the French Open this time.

The two have a budding rivalry, though Alcaraz has won all four of their previous encounters. The 20-year old defeated Tsitsipas in the final of the Barcelona Open a couple of months ago, which was their most recent showdown.

Alcaraz has been in fine form throughout the season and has racked up an impressive 34-3 record. Given Tsitsipas' losing spree against his younger foe, he'll need to step up his game big time for a different outcome.

With another highly anticipated duel set to unfold between the two, here are all the details about their upcoming match:

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match schedule

The quarterfinal contest between Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas is set for Tuesday, June 6. The exact time will be known once the order of play for the day is revealed.

Date: June 6, 2023.

Match timing: TBA.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the French Open 2023 live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on NBC Sports, Bally Sports, Peacock TV, and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Eurosport & Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Spain: Spanish fans can watch the World No. 1 live on Eurosport.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes