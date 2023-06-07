French Open 2023, Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Semifinal

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open on Friday, June 9. It will be the second meeting between the two, with the Spaniard winning their previous encounter in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Open.

Alcaraz entered the French Open as the top seed and started the tournament with a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win over Flavio Cobolli. He followed it up by beating Taro Daniel 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 and then triumphed 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 over 26th seed Denis Shapovalov to reach the fourth round.

Here, the 20-year-old defeated 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal clash against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Alcaraz won the first two sets 6-2, 6-1 to get a stranglehold on the match.

Tsitsipas showed some resistance in the final set but hthe Spaniard managed to win it via a tiebreak to reach his second Grand Slam semifinal.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is seeded third at the French Open. He put in a string of dominant performances to beat Aleksandar Kovacevic, Fucsovics and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach the fourth round.

Here, the Serb defeated Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal clash against 11th seed Karen Khachanov. Khachanov started the match well and won the opening set 6-4 berore Djokovic bounced back to win the next three sets 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 to seal his place in the French Open semifinals.

The match between Djokovic and Alcaraz is expected to be a thrilling one given the quality of tennis both players have shown over the last few days.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match schedule

The semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will take place on June 9, 2023.

Match Timing: TBD.

Date: June 9, 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open live on the respective channels and sites.

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on NBC Sports, Bally Sports, Peacock TV, and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Eurosport & Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Spain: Spanish fans can watch the World No. 1 live on Eurosport.

