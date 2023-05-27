French Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more - Day 1

Action at the main draw of the French Open 2023 will commence on May 28, with the men's and women's singles events taking place.

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is among the heavy favorites to win the claycourt Major and will play the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier as she takes on Marta Kostyuk.

2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Jiri Vesely while Jessica Pegula will take on Danielle Collins. Andrey Rublev will be in action against Laslo Djere and Maria Sakkari faces a tricky competitor in Karolina Muchova.

A number of home-based players will be in action on Sunday, including Alize Cornet, Ugo Humbert, Adrian Mannarino, Corentin Moutet, and Constant Lestienne, to name a few.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the opening day of the French Open.

Schedule for Day 1 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 10 am local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Marta Kostyuk.

Followed by: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (PR) Jiri Vesely.

Followed by: Alize Cornet vs Camila Giorgi.

Followed by: Adrian Mannarino vs Ugo Humbert.

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 10 am local time: (11) Karen Khachanov vs Constant Lestienne.

Followed by: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova.

Followed by: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Laslo Djere.

Followed by: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Danielle Collins.

Court Simonne Mathieu

Starting at 10 am local time: (13) Hubert Hurkacz vs David Goffin.

Followed by: Leylah Fernandez vs (21) Magda Linette.

Followed by: Corentin Moutet vs (WC) Arthur Cazaux.

Followed by: (9) Daria Kasatkina vs Jule Niemeier.

Where to Watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Rome live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

French Open 2023- Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 10 am local time.

Country Date Time USA May 28, 2023 4:00 am ET Canada May 28, 2023 4:00 am ET UK May 28, 2023 9:00 am BST India May 28, 2023 1:30 pm IST

