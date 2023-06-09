French Open 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 14

It's the championship weekend at the 2023 French Open, with the women's singles and men's doubles finals taking centrestage on Day 14.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek is on the cusp of achieving something that hasn't been done on the women's tour for almost seven years. She's just one win away from a successful title defense at a Major. The last woman to do the same was Serena Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships.

Swiatek's challenger in the final will be Karolina Muchova, who's competing in her maiden Grand Slam final. The fourth seeded duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek will go up against the Belgian pairing of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the men's doubles final.

This is the moment fans and players alike have been waiting for, seeing the best of the best duking it out for the title. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for an action-packed day at the French Open:

Schedule for Day 14 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 11 am local time: (1) Alfie Hewitt vs (2) Tokito Oda.

Not before 3 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova.

Followed by: (4) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen.

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: Gisela Dulko/Gabriela Sabatani vs Lindsay Davenport/Agnieszka Radwanska.

Followed by: Henri Leconte/Andrei Medvedev vs Guy Forget/Fabrice Santoro.

Not before 1:30 pm local time: Nathalie Dechy/Sebastian Grosjean vs Kim Clijsters/Cedric Pioline.

Court Simonne Mathieu

Starting at 11 am local time: (6) Lucciana Pérez Alarcón vs (3) Alina Korneeva.

Followed by: (3) Dino Prižmić vs (8) Juan Carlos Prado Ángelo.

Followed by: (1) Alina Korneeva/Sara Saito vs (6) Tyra Caterina Grant/Clervie Ngounoue.

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 14 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time USA June 10, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada June 10, 2023 5:00 am ET UK June 10, 2023 10:00 am BST India June 10, 2023 2:30 pm IST

