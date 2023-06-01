French Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka playing? - Day 6, Round 3

Day 6 of the French Open 2023 will take place on Friday, June 2, with the third round of the singles tournament getting underway. Men's third seed Novak Djokovic and top seed Carlos Alcaraz both have booked their spots in the Round of 32, beating Marton Fucsovics and Taro Daniel, respectively.

Djokovic will next face 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina while Alcaraz will be up against 26th seed Denis Shapovalov.

Women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka has also booked her place in the third round of the claycourt Major after beating Iryna Shymanovich. The Belarusian will next take on Kamilla Rakhimova, who defeated Magdalena Frech in her last match.

Other players who will be in action on Day 6 of the French Open 2023 include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina, who will face Diego Schwartzman, Elise Mertens and Anna Blinkova, respectively.

Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina match schedule

Third seed Novak Djokovic will take on 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx. 3:45 pm local time, 7:15 pm IST, 1:45 pm GMT, 9:45 am ET.

Date: June 2, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Denis Shapovalov match schedule

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will square off against 26th seed Denis Shapovalov in the final match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Not before 8:15 pm local time, 11:45 pm IST, 6:15 pm GMT, 2:15 pm ET.

Date: June 2, 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova match schedule

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Kamilla Rakhimova in the second match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx. 1:45 pm local time, 5:15 pm IST, 11:45 am GMT, 7:45 am ET.

Date: June 2, 2023.

French Open 2023 TV Schedule

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the French Open 2023 live on their respective channels and sites:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport.

Austria - Servus TV.

Belgium - RTBF.

Switzerland - SRG SSR.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Latin America - ESPN.

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN.

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

China - CMG, Shinai Sports.

Taiwan - ELTA TV.

Vietnam - VTVCab.

Japan - WOWOW.

India - Sony TEN.

Australia - Nine Network.

New Zealand - Sky Sport.

South Korea - tvN Sports.

