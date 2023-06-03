French Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka playing today? - Day 8, Round 4

Day 8 of the ongoing French Open 2023 will see the commencement of the fourth round of the singles tournaments.

Third seed Novak Djokovic ousted 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-2 to book his place in the Round of 16. The Serb will now take on Juan Pablo Varillas, who ousted Hubert Hurkacz in the third round.

Men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the second week of the French Open by beating 26th seed Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. The Spaniard will next face 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated 14th seed Cameron Norrie in the previous round.

In the women's singles event, second seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-2 in the third round. She will next take on Sloane Stephens. The likes of Karen Khachanov, Daria Kasatkina and Elina Svitolina will also be in action on Day 8 of the French Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Juan Pablo Varillas match schedule

Third seed Novak Djokovic will face Juan Pablo Varillas in the second match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Not before 12:30 pm local time, 4 pm IST, 10:30 pm GMT, 6:30 am ET.

Date: June 4, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti match schedule

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his third-round win over Denis Shapovalov

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the third match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx. 2:30 pm local time, 6 pm IST, 12:30 pm GMT, 8:30 am ET.

Date: June 4, 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Sloane Stephens match schedule

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will square off against Sloane Stephens in the final match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Not before 8:15 pm local time, 11:45 pm IST, 6:15 pm GMT, 2:15 pm ET.

Date: June 4, 2023.

French Open 2023 TV Schedule

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the French Open 2023 live on the respective channels and sites:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport.

Austria - Servus TV.

Belgium - RTBF.

Switzerland - SRG SSR.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Latin America - ESPN.

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN.

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

China - CMG, Shinai Sports.

Taiwan - ELTA TV.

Vietnam - VTVCab.

Japan - WOWOW.

India - Sony TEN.

Australia - Nine Network.

New Zealand - Sky Sport.

South Korea - tvN Sports.

