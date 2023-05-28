French Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner playing? - Day 2, Round 1

Novak Djokovic will be in action on Day 2 of the French Open as he takes on Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Djokovic is a heavy favorite to win the French Open 2023, especially after the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal. The Serb has already won the clay-court Major twice and will aim to win it for a third time.

Victory would see the Serb surpass Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam tally and hold the record for the most number of Majors won by a male player. He will also become the first man to win every Grand Slam thrice.

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career and will start his French Open campaign against Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli. The Spaniard won the Madrid Open not long back and has a strong chance of winning the clay court Major.

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner will also be in action as he will square off against local boy Alexandre Muller. Other players who will feature on the second day of the French Open include Caroline Garcia, Petra Kvitova, and Cameron Norrie.

Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic match schedule

Fourth seed Novak Djokovic will take on Aleksandar Kovacevic in the second match at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx 12:45 pm local time, 4:15 pm IST, 10:45 am GMT, 6:45 am ET.

Date: May 29, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Flavio Cobolli match schedule

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Italian Flavio Cobolli in the third match on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Match Timing: Approx 2 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST, 12 pm GMT, 8 am ET.

Date: May 29, 2023.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexandre Muller match schedule

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner will face Alexandre Muller in the final match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx 4:45 pm local time, 8:15 pm IST, 2:45 pm GMT, 10:45 am ET.

Date: May 29, 2023.

Where to watch French Open 2023?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the French Open live on their respective channels and sites:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS

China - CMG, Shinai Sports

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony TEN

Australia - Nine Network

New Zealand - Sky Sport

South Korea - tvN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

