French Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz & Stefanos Tsitsipas playing? - Day 4, Round 1

Third seed Novak Djokovic will be in action on Day 4 of the French Open, playing his second-round match against Marton Fucsovics. The Serb made a strong start to the clay-court Major by beating Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1).
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz also began his French Open campaign with a comprehensive straight-sets victory over Flavio Cobolli, winning 6-0, 6-2, 7-5. The Spaniard will next face Taro Daniel, with the winner facing either Denis Shapovalov or Matteo Arnaldi in the third round.
Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, booked his place in the second round of the French Open with a 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9) win over Jiri Vesely. The Greek will next be up against Roberto Carballes Baena.
The likes of Jessica Pegula, Stan Wawrinka, and Jelena Ostapenko will also be in action on Day 4 of Roland Garros.
Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics match schedule
Third seed Novak Djokovic will face Marton Fucsovics in the final match on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Match Timing: Approx 5:45 pm local time, 9:15 pm IST, 3:45 pm GMT, 11:45 am ET.
Date: May 31, 2023.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Taro Daniel match schedule
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Taro Daniel in what will be the third match on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Match Timing: Approx 3: 45 pm local time, 7:15 pm IST, 1:45 pm GMT, 9:45 am ET.
Date: May 31, 2023.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roberto Carballes Baena match schedule
Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Roberto Carballes Baena in the first match on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Match Timing: 11 am local time, 2:30 pm IST, 9 am GMT, 5 am ET.
Date: May 31, 2023
French Open 2023 TV Schedule
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the French Open live on their respective channels and sites:
France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video
Europe (All territories) - Eurosport
Austria - Servus TV
Belgium - RTBF
Switzerland - SRG SSR
United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+
USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports
Canada - RDS, TSN
Latin America - ESPN
Brazil - SporTV, ESPN
North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+
Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS
China - CMG, Shinai Sports
Taiwan - ELTA TV
Vietnam - VTVCab
Japan - WOWOW
India - Sony TEN
Australia - Nine Network
New Zealand - Sky Sport
South Korea - tvN Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here
