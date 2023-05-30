French Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz & Stefanos Tsitsipas playing? - Day 4, Round 1

Third seed Novak Djokovic will be in action on Day 4 of the French Open, playing his second-round match against Marton Fucsovics. The Serb made a strong start to the clay-court Major by beating Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1).

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz also began his French Open campaign with a comprehensive straight-sets victory over Flavio Cobolli, winning 6-0, 6-2, 7-5. The Spaniard will next face Taro Daniel, with the winner facing either Denis Shapovalov or Matteo Arnaldi in the third round.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, booked his place in the second round of the French Open with a 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9) win over Jiri Vesely. The Greek will next be up against Roberto Carballes Baena.

The likes of Jessica Pegula, Stan Wawrinka, and Jelena Ostapenko will also be in action on Day 4 of Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics match schedule

Third seed Novak Djokovic will face Marton Fucsovics in the final match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx 5:45 pm local time, 9:15 pm IST, 3:45 pm GMT, 11:45 am ET.

Date: May 31, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taro Daniel match schedule

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Taro Daniel in what will be the third match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx 3: 45 pm local time, 7:15 pm IST, 1:45 pm GMT, 9:45 am ET.

Date: May 31, 2023.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roberto Carballes Baena match schedule

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Roberto Carballes Baena in the first match on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Match Timing: 11 am local time, 2:30 pm IST, 9 am GMT, 5 am ET.

Date: May 31, 2023

French Open 2023 TV Schedule

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the French Open live on their respective channels and sites:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS

China - CMG, Shinai Sports

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony TEN

Australia - Nine Network

New Zealand - Sky Sport

South Korea - tvN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here

