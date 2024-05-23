French Open 2024: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic SF clash

The men's singles draw for French Open 2024 has been released and we are in for two weeks of high-octane action in Paris.

Novak Djokovic won his third title in Roland Garros last year and will be among the contenders to triumph in 2024 despite not being up to his best. The likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are all among the contenders, as are the likes of Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud.

Rafael Nadal will be participating this year as an unseeded player for the first time in two decades and it will be interesting to see whether he can win his 15th title or not.

On that note, let's take a look at how the men's singles draw at the French Open could unfold.

First Quarter: Novak Djokovic will aim to win his fourth French Open title

Novak Djokovic in action at the Italian Open

Seeded Players: (1) Novak Djokovic, (7) Casper Ruud, (12) Taylor Fritz, (14) Tommy Paul, (22) Francisco Cerundolo, (23) Adrian Mannarino, (28) Tomas Martin Etcheverry, (30) Lorenzo Musetti

Expected Quarterfinal: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud

Dark Horse: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Analysis: Defending champion Novak Djokovic hasn't been at his best and while his early opponents include Gael Monfils and Lorenzo Musetti, his exerience should see him reach the fourth round with ease.

Here, the Serb would face either Tommy Paul or Francisco Cerundolo. While both players are capable of good performances on clay, Djokovic should be able to get the win and book his place in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The other side of his draw has two-time runner-up Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz, and it could all come down to a fourth-round clash between the two to determine who would reach the quarterfinals. While Fritz has had some decent performances on clay lately, Ruud is a better player on the surface and should be able to get the win to reach the last eight of the French Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Novak Djokovic def. Casper Ruud

Second Quarter: Rafael Nadal has been handed a tough draw

Rafael Nadal in action at the Italian Open

Seeded Players: (4) Alexander Zverev, (5) Daniil Medvedev, (11) Alex de Minaur, (13) Holger Rune, (18) Karen Khachanov, (19) Alexander Bublik, (26) Tallon Griekspoor, (31) Mariano Navone

Expected Quarterfinal: Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur

Dark Horse: Rafael Nadal

Analysis: Rafael Nadal has been handed a tough draw as he takes on fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the opening round, two years after their semifinal meeting in Paris that saw the German hurt his ankle.

Zverev recently won the Italian Open and is a mighty excellent player on clay. However, the French Open is the one tournament that has been Nadal's radar for a while and his mentality has always been a massive weapon. Hence, the Spaniard should manage to come out on top. If the 37-year-old beats Zverev, then he should be able to reach the fourth round without much much trouble.

Here, he would most likely face Holger Rune, although Karen Khachanov should not be written off. While the Dane has not been at his best lately, he is still a formidable opponent, especially on clay. However, Nadal's quality on the clay courts of Paris should be able to seal the win and reach the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The other half of this quarter has Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur. Medvedev had a disastrous first-round exit at last year's edition of the clay-court Major and will be eager to have a better outing in 2024. The Russian isn't the best player on the surface but there aren't too many reasons why he should not reach the fourth round.

Here, Medvedev will most likely take on 11th seed Alex de Minaur, who has produced some impressive performances in 2024. If the Aussie is at his best, there is a good chance of him rattling Medvedev and getting the win to book his place in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Rafael Nadal def. Alex de Minaur

Third Quarter: Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas comprise tricky draw

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Madrid Open

Seeded Players: (3) Carlos Alcaraz, (6) Andrey Rublev, (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (15) Ben Shelton, (17) Ugo Humbert, (21) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (27) Sebastian Korda, (29) Arthur Fils

Expected Quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev

Dark Horse: Emil Ruusuvuori

Analysis: This quarter has third seed Carlos Alcaraz, who will be among the title contenders ahead of the French Open. The Spaniard has had his injury struggles but if he at his fittest, he could be among the players to watch in Paris.

Alcaraz could face the likes of Sebastian Korda or Emil Ruusuvuori but he should be able to overcome either of the two to reach the fourth round. Here, the 21-year-old will most likely take on either 15th seed Ben Shelton or 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Canadian had a good run at the Madrid Open and there is a good chance of him reaching the fourth round in Paris. Alcaraz's quality on clay should be enough to see him through to the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The other half of the quarter has Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, and it could come down to a fourth-round clash between the two for a quarterfinal spot, even though local boys Ugo Humbert and Arthur Fils should not be written off.

Both players have had some good performances on clay and we could see a thrilling encounter in Paris. While Tsitsipas has had relatively better performances on the surface, Rublev might just about edge him out to book a place in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Quarterfinal prediction: Andrey Rublev def. Carlos Alcaraz

Fourth Quarter: Jannik Sinner will look to continue his good run of form at French Open 2024

Jannik Sinner in action at the Madrid Open

Seeded Players: (2) Jannik Sinner, (8) Hubert Hurkacz, (10) Grigor Dimitrov, (16) Nicolas Jarry, (20) Sebastian Baez, (24) Alejandro Tabilo, (25) Frances Tiafoe, (32) Cameron Norrie

Expected Quarterfinal: Jannik Sinner vs Hubert Hurkacz

Dark Horse: Andy Murray

Analysis: This quarter has second seed Jannik Sinner, who has been perhaps the best player in the world so far in 2024. The Italian has produced some sensational performances this year and will be among the favorites to win the tournament.

Sinner recently faced some injury issues that saw him miss the Italian Open. However, the quality of his tennis should see him reach the fourth round, where his opponent would most likely be 16th seed Nicolas Jarry, who recently reached the final of the Italian Open.

While the Chilean has an expansive game and plays well on clay, Sinner's better run of form should see him reach the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The other half of this quarter has eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz, who has produced some promising performances so far in 2024. While the likes of Alejandro Tabilo and Denis Shapovalov should not be written off, the Pole should be able to make it to the Round of 16, where his most likely opponent would be tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian has had some really good performances so far in 2024, most notably reaching the final of the Miami Open. However, Hurkacz's stamina and resilience should see him advance to the last eight.

Quarterfinal Prediction: Jannik Sinner def. Hubert Hurkacz

French Open 2024: Semifinal predictions

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could have their 60th encounter in the semifinals of the French Open and while the Serb seems to be in better physical shape, the Spaniard's resilience could well see him get the win and reach the final.

The other semifinal could feature Jannik Sinner and Andrey Rublev. While both players are good on clay, Sinner's current run of form has been nothing but impressive so far in 2024 and that should be enough to reach his second straight Grand Slam final.

Rafael Nadal has a 3-0 head-to-head over Jannik Sinner but the latter would be favored by many to come out on top. However, if the Spaniard manages to go to the final, there is a good chance his experience in title clashes at the clay-court Major could see him win his 15th title in Paris.

