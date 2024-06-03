French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 10

The 2024 French Open enters the quarterfinal stage from Day 10 onwards (Tuesday, June 4). Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek has been unstoppable since staging an escape act against Naomi Osaka in the second round. She hammered Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals.
Swiatek will face fellow Grand Slam champion Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in the last four. Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur will clash in the other women's quarterfinal duel.
Jannik Sinner's quest for a second Major title will continue against Grigor Dimitrov, who reached this stage for the first time in Paris on his 14th attempt. The Italian has been the season's hottest player, and only two players have beaten him this year - Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Those two will contest the day's other quarterfinal under the lights. They are set to cross paths exactly a year after their previous showdown, which took place in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros as well.
Alcaraz owns a perfect 5-0 winning record against Tsitsipas, and will aim to extend it on Tuesday. The Spaniard seems to be in good shape physically after his injury woes over the past couple of months.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the 2024 French Open:
Schedule for Day 10 of French Open 2024
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Day session starts at 11:00 a.m. local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (8) Ons Jabeur
Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (5) Marketa Vondrousova
Followed by: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (10) Grigor Dimitrov
Followed by; not before 8:15 p.m. local time: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Emma Navarro/Diana Shnaider vs Monica Niculescu/Cristina Bucsa
Followed by: Tomas Machac/Zhizhen Zhang vs (8) Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni
Followed by: (5) Coco Gauff/Katerina Siniakova vs (10) Ena Shibahara/Wang Xinyu
Followed by: Daniela Hantuchova/Francesa Schiavone vs Lucia Safarova/Nathalie Tauziat
Followed by: Ena Shibahara/Nathaniel Lammons vs (2) Laura Siegemund/Edouard Roger-Vasselin
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch French Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can keep track of the day's matches on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock, & Bally Sports
UK - Eurosport, Discovery+
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Sony Sports
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2024 - Match timings
The first match is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. CEST on all courts. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows: