French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 11

Day 11 of French Open will see the remaining quarterfinals of the singles tournaments. Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will play their respective last-eight fixtures against Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini, respectively.

The only men's singles match on Day 11 is the quarterfinal between fourth seed Alexander Zverev and 11th seed Alex de Minaur. Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play his last-eight fixture against Casper Ruud but withdrew due to a knee injury, allowing the Norwegian to advance to the semifinals.

Coco Gauff will also be in action and will play her women's doubles quarterfinal with Katerina Siniakova. The pair faces Miyu Kato and Nadiia Kichenok. On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 11 of French Open 2024.

Schedule for Day 11 of French Open 2024

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Starting at 11 am local time: (1) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Tomas Machac/Zhang Zhizhen

Not before 2:15 pm local time: (4) Elena Rybakina vs (12) Jasmine Paolini

Followed by: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva

Not before 8:15 pm local time: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (11) Alex de Minaur

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: Tatiana Golovin / Mansour Bahrami vs Andrea Petkovic / Henri Leconte

Followed by: Monica Puig / Nathalie Dechy vs Francesca Schiavone / Flavia Pennetta

Not before 1 pm local time: (2) Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden vs (10) Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen

Not before 2:30 pm local time: Arnaud Clement / Sebastian Grosjean vs Michael Chang / Fabrice Santoro

Not before 4 pm local time: Stefanos Tsitsipas / Petros Tsitsipas vs Manuel Guinard / Gregoire Jacq

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Starting at 11 am local time: (3) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs (11) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori

Followed by: (5) Coco Gauff / Katerina Siniakova vs (16) Miyu Kato / Nadiia Kichenok

Followed by: (4) Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk vs (7) Hsieh Su-wei / Jan Zielinski

Followed by: Mirra Andreeva / Vera Zvonareva vs Marta Kostyuk / Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Where to watch French Open 2024?

Fans from the following countries can keep track of Day 11's matches on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock, & Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport, Discovery+

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Sony Sports

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2024 - Match timings

The first match is scheduled at 11 a.m. local time on all courts. The match timings for viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 11 of the claycourt Major are as follows:

Country Match Timings (Day session) Match Timings (Night session, Court Philippe-Chatrier) USA/Canada June 5, 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET

June 5, 2024, 2:15 p.m. ET

UK June 5, 2024, 10:00 a.m. BST

June 5, 2024, 7:15 p.m. BST

India June 5, 2024, 2:30 p.m. IST June 5, 2024, 11:45 p.m. IST

