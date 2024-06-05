French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 12

The women's singles semifinals are set to commence on Day 12 of the French Open. Some of the doubles fixtures are also set to take place on the day.
Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek will face third seed Coco Gauff at the clay-court Major for the third year in a row. It will be the 12th fixture between the two, with the Pole leading 10-1 in the head-to-head.
The second semifinal will see 12th seed Jasmine Paolini lock horns with Mirra Andreeva, who ousted World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. The two will meet one another for the second time, with Andreeva currently leading the head-to-head 1-0.
Among doubles matches, second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will lock horns with the 11th-seeded duo of Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli. Stefanos Tsitsipas and his brother Petros will also be involved, as they will face ninth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.
On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 12 of French Open 2024.
Schedule for Day 12 of French Open 2024
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Starting at 12 pm local time: (4) Desirae Krawczyk / Neal Skupski vs (8) Laura Siegemund / Edouard Roger-Vasselin
Not before 3 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (3) Coco Gauff
Followed by: (12) Jasmine Paolini vs Mirra Andreeva
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Starting at 11 am local time: Andrea Petkovic / Nathalie Tauziat vs Pauline Parmentier / Lucie Safarova
Followed by: John McEnroe / Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Gilles Simon / Mats Wilander
Followed by: Agnieszka Radwanska / Sebastian Grosjean vs Monica Puig / Arnaud Clement
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Starting at 12 pm local time: (2) Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden vs (11) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori
Followed by: (9) Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas / Petros Tsitsipas
Where to watch French Open 2024?
Fans from the following countries can watch Day 12's matches on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock, & Bally Sports
UK - Eurosport, Discovery+
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Sony Sports Network
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2024 - Match timings
The first match is scheduled for 12 noon local time on Courts Philippe-Chatrier and Simonne-Mathieu. Fixtures on Court Suzanne-Lenglen will take place on 11 am local time.