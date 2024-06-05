French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 12

The women's singles semifinals are set to commence on Day 12 of the French Open. Some of the doubles fixtures are also set to take place on the day.

Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek will face third seed Coco Gauff at the clay-court Major for the third year in a row. It will be the 12th fixture between the two, with the Pole leading 10-1 in the head-to-head.

The second semifinal will see 12th seed Jasmine Paolini lock horns with Mirra Andreeva, who ousted World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. The two will meet one another for the second time, with Andreeva currently leading the head-to-head 1-0.

Among doubles matches, second seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will lock horns with the 11th-seeded duo of Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli. Stefanos Tsitsipas and his brother Petros will also be involved, as they will face ninth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.

On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 12 of French Open 2024.

Schedule for Day 12 of French Open 2024

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Starting at 12 pm local time: (4) Desirae Krawczyk / Neal Skupski vs (8) Laura Siegemund / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Not before 3 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (3) Coco Gauff

Followed by: (12) Jasmine Paolini vs Mirra Andreeva

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: Andrea Petkovic / Nathalie Tauziat vs Pauline Parmentier / Lucie Safarova

Followed by: John McEnroe / Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Gilles Simon / Mats Wilander

Followed by: Agnieszka Radwanska / Sebastian Grosjean vs Monica Puig / Arnaud Clement

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Starting at 12 pm local time: (2) Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden vs (11) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori

Followed by: (9) Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas / Petros Tsitsipas

Where to watch French Open 2024?

Fans from the following countries can watch Day 12's matches on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock, & Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport, Discovery+

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Sony Sports Network

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2024 - Match timings

The first match is scheduled for 12 noon local time on Courts Philippe-Chatrier and Simonne-Mathieu. Fixtures on Court Suzanne-Lenglen will take place on 11 am local time.