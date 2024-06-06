French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 13

The men's singles semifinals take centrestage on Day 13 of the 2024 French Open (June 7). Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will contest the first singles semifinal of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Sinner is set to ascend to the top of the rankings on Monday, and this is his opportunity to sweeten the deal by reaching his first final in Paris. He remains unbeaten at the Majors this season as well. As for Alcaraz, he has only gotten better as the tournament has progressed.

The two are close rivals and have split their eight meetings evenly. Alcaraz is one of two players to beat Sinner this year, which he did during their most recent encounter at the Indian Wells Masters. Another epic showdown between the two is on the cards.

Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud will follow them in the second semifinal. The latter was the losing finalist in Paris the last couple of years. While he will be keen to overturn that record, he will first need to get past the German, who's vying to reach his second Major final.

Ruud disposed of Zverev quite easily when they crossed paths in the semifinals of last year's French Open. Both look to be in great form at the moment, so this could be another close match between them.

The women's doubles semifinals will also be played on Friday, with singles stars Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini in action alongside their respective partners. With another day of exciting matches lined up, here's a look at the schedule for Day 13 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 13 of French Open 2024

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Frederic Cattaneo/Guilhem Laget vs Takuya Miki/Tokito Oda

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (3) Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 5:30 p.m. local time: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (7) Casper Ruud

Court Suaznne-Lenglen

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Francesca Schiavone/Mansour Bahrami vs Daniela Hantuchova/Guy Forget

Followed by: Michael Chang/Gilles Simon vs Henri Leconte/John McEnroe

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Nathalie Dechy/Pauline Parmentier vs Lindsay Davenport/Flavia Pennetta

Not before 12:00 p.m. local time: (1) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs (9) Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (11) Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini vs Marta Kostyuk/Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Followed by: (5) Coco Gauff/Katerina Siniakova vs (8) Caroline Dolehide/Desirae Krawczyk

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch French Open 2024?

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with all the action taking place at the French Open on the respective channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock, & Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport, Discovery+

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Sony Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2024 - Match timings

The first match will begin at 11:00 a.m. CEST on all courts. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 13 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Match Timings USA/Canada June 7, 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET

UK June 7, 2024, 10:00 a.m. BST

India June 7, 2024, 2:30 p.m. IST