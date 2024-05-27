French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

The 2024 French Open is underway, marking the year's second Grand Slam. With a star-studded lineup, tennis fans can expect many thrilling matches throughout the tournament.

On Day 3 (May 28), defending champion Novak Djokovic and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will compete in the first round. Elena Rybakina, Casper Ruud, Zheng Qinwen, Holger Rune, Victoria Azarenka, Alex de Minaur, Daria Kasatkina, Alexander Bublik and others will join them on the red dirt.

It's also a great day for American tennis, with Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Sloane Stephens, and Alex Michelsen all set to fight for a place in the second round of the Claycourt Slam.

Trending

On that note, here's a brief look at the schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 French Open:

Schedule for Day 3 of French Open 2024

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day session starts at 12 pm local time

(7) Qinwen Zheng vs Alize Cornet

Followed by: (7) Casper Ruud vs Felipe Meligeni Alves

Followed by: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Erika Andreeva

Followed by (Not before 8:15 pm local time): (1) Novak Djokovic vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day session starts at 11 am local time

(4) Elena Rybakina vs Greet Minnen

Followed by: (28) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Arthur Cazaux

Followed by: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs Magdalena Frech

Followed by: (13) Holger Rune vs Dan Evans

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Day session starts at 11 am local time

(11) Alex de Mianaur vs Alex Michelsen

Followed by: (12) Taylor Fritz vs Federico Coria

Followed by: (14) Madison Keys vs Renata Zarazua

Followed by: (19) Victoria Azarenka vs Nadia Podoroska

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch French Open 2024?

Madison Keys

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 French Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

United Kingdom - Eurosport & Discovery+

Canada - TSN & RDS

India - Sony Network

French Open 2024 - Match timings

Action on Court Philippe-Chatrier will begin at 12 pm local time.

The Day 3 action of the tournament will commence at 12 pm local time on Court Philippe-Chatrier and an hour earlier, at 11 am, on the remaining courts. For fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India, the match timings for Day 3 are as follows:

Country Court Philippe-Chatrier Other Courts US/Canada May 28, 2024, 7 am ET May 28, 2024, 6 am ET UK May 28, 2024, 11 am GMT May 28, 2024, 10 am GMT India May 28, 2024, 3.30 pm IST May 28, 2024, 2.30 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback