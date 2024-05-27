French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

The 2024 French Open is underway, marking the year's second Grand Slam. With a star-studded lineup, tennis fans can expect many thrilling matches throughout the tournament.
On Day 3 (May 28), defending champion Novak Djokovic and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will compete in the first round. Elena Rybakina, Casper Ruud, Zheng Qinwen, Holger Rune, Victoria Azarenka, Alex de Minaur, Daria Kasatkina, Alexander Bublik and others will join them on the red dirt.
It's also a great day for American tennis, with Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Sloane Stephens, and Alex Michelsen all set to fight for a place in the second round of the Claycourt Slam.
On that note, here's a brief look at the schedule for Day 3 of the 2024 French Open:
Schedule for Day 3 of French Open 2024
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Day session starts at 12 pm local time
(7) Qinwen Zheng vs Alize Cornet
Followed by: (7) Casper Ruud vs Felipe Meligeni Alves
Followed by: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Erika Andreeva
Followed by (Not before 8:15 pm local time): (1) Novak Djokovic vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Day session starts at 11 am local time
(4) Elena Rybakina vs Greet Minnen
Followed by: (28) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Arthur Cazaux
Followed by: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs Magdalena Frech
Followed by: (13) Holger Rune vs Dan Evans
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Day session starts at 11 am local time
(11) Alex de Mianaur vs Alex Michelsen
Followed by: (12) Taylor Fritz vs Federico Coria
Followed by: (14) Madison Keys vs Renata Zarazua
Followed by: (19) Victoria Azarenka vs Nadia Podoroska
Where to watch French Open 2024?
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 French Open on the following channels and sites:
United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports
United Kingdom - Eurosport & Discovery+
Canada - TSN & RDS
India - Sony Network
French Open 2024 - Match timings
The Day 3 action of the tournament will commence at 12 pm local time on Court Philippe-Chatrier and an hour earlier, at 11 am, on the remaining courts. For fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India, the match timings for Day 3 are as follows:
