French Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Aryna Sabalenka, Alexander Zverev and others playing? Day 11, QF

Day 11 at the 2024 French Open will feature the remainder of the quarterfinal matches in the men's and women's singles draws. Fans can brace themselves for another tantalizing day of action despite Novak Djokovic's withdrawal, with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Alexander Zverev, and Elena Rybakina set to feature.

Sabalenka and Zverev will continue their quest for a maiden crown in the French capital against first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalists Mirra Andreeva and Alex de Minaur. Sabalenka swept aside 22nd seed Emma Navarro in the previous round in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. Zverev, meanwhile, displayed incredible mental resolve in his five-set epic against thirteenth seed Holger Rune, sealing an incredible 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Women's World No. 4 Elena Rybakina meanwhile is set to take on twelfth seed Jasmine Paolini. She's coming off a routine 6-4, 6-3 victory against fifteenth seed Elina Svitolina in the previous round.

So, without further ado, here are all the details about the top names slated to play on Day 11 of the 2024 French Open:

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva match schedule

Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Russian teen sensation Mirra Andreeva in a highly anticipated quarterfinal encounter. They will be up third on Court Philippe-Chatrier after Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini's encounter.

Match Timings: Approx 4:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. GMT, & 7:30 pm IST

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur match schedule

Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur will battle it out in the evening session on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match Timings: Not before 8:15 p.m. local time, 2:15 p.m. ET, 6:15 p.m. GMT, & 11:45 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Elena Rybakina vs Jasmine Paolini match schedule

Elena Rybakina will lock horns with Jasmine Paolini in the second match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier, after Marcel Granollers-Horacio Zeballos and Zhang Zhizhen-Tomas Machac's doubles encounter.

Match Timings: Not before 2:15 p.m. local time, 8:15 a.m. ET, 12:15 p.m. GMT, & 5:45 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

French Open 2024: Channel and live stream details

Fans can catch live action from Day 5 of the 2024 French Open on the channels and sites mentioned below:

United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport & Discovery+

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN & RDS

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport & Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport

India - Sony Network

France - France TV & Amazon Prime

New Zealand - Sky

China - CCTV & IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab