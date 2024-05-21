Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are the top two seeds in the men's singles event at French Open 2024. Djokovic won the 2023 edition of the claycourt Major and is the defending champion.

The Serb will enter the tournament following a disappointing third-round exit at the Italian Open. He's yet to win a title this season, with his best performances being semifinal finishes at the Australian Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic will be followed by Jannik Sinner who will play in his first Grand Slam as a top-two seed. The Italian has enjoyed an impressive 2024 season so far, having won his first Major title at the Australian Open. He also triumphed at the Miami Open and the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.

Carlos Alcaraz and Italian Open champion Alexander Zverev are the third and fourth seeds, respectively while Daniil Medvedev is fifth. Madrid Open champion Andrey Rublev is the sixth seed, followed by Casper Ruud, who was the runner-up in the last two editions of the French Open.

Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov complete the top-10 seeds at the claycourt Major.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda are among the seeded players at French Open 2024

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day Eight

Felix Auger-Aliassime is seeded 21st at French Open 2024. The Canadian had an impressive performance at the Madrid Open, where he reached the final.

Sebastian Korda is the lowest-seeded American player at the claycourt Major, at 27th, while Adrian Mannarino and Arthur Fils are the other local players who are seeded at the tournament

Cameron Norrie completes the group of seeded men's singles competitors at the French Open at 32nd.

Here's the full list of seeded players at French Open 2024:

#1. Novak Djokovic

#2. Jannik Sinner

#3. Carlos Alcaraz

#4. Alexander Zverev

#5. Daniil Medvedev

#6. Andrey Rublev

#7. Casper Ruud

#8. Hubert Hurkacz

#9. Stefanos Tsitsipas

#10. Grigor Dimitrov

#11. Alex de Minaur

#12. Taylor Fritz

#13. Holger Rune

#14. Tommy Paul

#15. Ben Shelton

#16. Nicolas Jarry

#17. Ugo Humbert

#18. Karen Khachanov

#19. Alexander Bublik

#20. Sebastian Baez

#21. Felix Auger-Aliassime

#22. Adrian Mannarino

#23. Francisco Cerundolo

#24. Alejandro Tabilo

#25. Frances Tiafoe

#26. Tallon Griekspoor

#27. Sebastian Korda

#28. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

#29. Arthur Fils

#30. Lorenzo Musetti

#31. Mariano Navone

#32. Cameron Norrie

