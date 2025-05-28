Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Jesper De Jong

Date: May 29, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (outdoor)

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA – TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK – Eurosport | Canada – TSN, RDS

Alexander Zverev vs Jesper de Jong preview

Alexander Zverev at the first round of Roland Garros 2025 - Source: Getty

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev will continue his campaign at Roland Garros with a second-round clash against Dutch player Jesper de Jong.

Zverev overcame rising star Learner Tien in the first round. He defeated the American quite comfortably, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4. The match was expected to be much closer than how it played out, but the German showcased his clay-court prowess. He had a first-serve win percentage of 90 percent, which completely threw off Tien. The accurate big serve of Sascha allowed him to gather points off the net as well.

Jesper De Jong is coming off a five-set marathon in the first round. He defeated Francesco Passaro 3-6, 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(1), 6-1. De Jong maintained a healthy first serve win percentage of 80 percent and limited his unforced errors (47) while his opponent had 80 unforced errors. This helped him advance to the next round.

Alexander Zverev vs Jesper de Jong head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Jesoer De Jong have met once on the ATP tour. The duo faced each other in the second round of the Hamburg Open 2024, where Zverev emerged victorious 6-2, 6-2. Therefore, the head-to-head record stands 1-0, favoring the German.

Alexander Zverev vs Jesper de Jong odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev TBD TBD TBD Jesper De Jong TBD TBD TBD

(Odds to be updated when available)

Alexander Zverev vs Jesper de Jong prediction

Jesper de Jong at the Italian Open - Source: Getty

Zverev is one of the title contenders in Paris. The French Open is a Grand Slam where he has achieved the most success. He has made it to one final, three semifinals and two quarterfinals out of his nine appearances at Roland Garros. His groundstrokes, unexpected drop shots and big first serve suit the surface well.

Meanwhile, De Jong has nothing to lose and everything to gain, which makes him a dangerous opponent. He can play with utmost freedom, and his calm composure would help him perform better under pressure. The Dutchman is crafty in his shot-making and can absorb pace against hard hitters like Sascha, which will come in handy on the red dirt.

However, the third seed’s consistency and superior skill set should help him prevail and go through to the next round without much difficulty.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.

