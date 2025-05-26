French Open 2025 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Daria Kasatkina vs Katerina Siniakova | Roland Garros

Day 2 at the 2025 French Open (May 26) has a packed schedule. The women's singles event will feature 25 matches. The headline match will feature three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek, who will begin her campaign against Rebecca Sramkova in the first round.

Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, and Paula Badosa are some of the other top ten seeds in action on the second day at Roland Garros. Top 20 seeds such as former Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova will also begin her campaign, along with other former Major champions such as Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu will also begin their respective campaigns.

Let's take a look at some of the women's singles matches scheduled for Day 2 at the 2025 French Open.

#5 Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera

In Picture: Caroline Garcia (Getty)

Local favorite Caroline Garcia will begin her last event of her career with a first-round clash against Bernarda Pera at the 2025 French Open. Garcia has only played nine matches this season, winning three of them. Her last event was the Miami Open, where she lost against Iga Swiatek in the second round.

Meanwhile, Pera had her best result at the ASB Classic, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Robin Montgomery in the quarterfinal. Her last event was in Strasbourg, where she lost 6-7 (3) and 1-6 against Eva Lys in the qualifiers.

Pera has won three of her four matches against Garcia. However, it was the Frenchwoman who won the last encounter 6-3, 6-4 at the BNP Paribas Open this year. With the crowd behind her in her final event, Garcia is the favorite for the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Caroline Garcia

#4 Clara Tauson vs Magda Linette

In Picture: Clara Tauson

22nd seed Clara Tauson is all set to begin her 2025 French Open campaign against Magda Linette in the first round. Tauson began the year by winning the ASB Classic, with a win via retirement against Naomi Osaka in the final. She also reached the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, losing against Mirra Andreeva. Her last event was in Strasbourg, where she lost in the first round against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Magda Linette had her best results in Abu Dhabi and Miami, where she reached the quarterfinals, losing to the likes of Linda Noskova and Jasmine Paolini. Her last event was the Internationaux de Strasbourg, where she lost 5-7, 3-6 against eventual champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

This will be the first meeting between the players, but being the seeded player, Tauson is the favorite to win the match.

Predicted winner- Clara Tauson

#3 Liudmila Samsonova vs Mayar Sherif

In Picture: Liudmila Samsonova (Getty)

19th seed Liudmila Samsonova will be in action on day 2 at Roland Garros as she takes on Mayar Sherif in the first round. Samsonova began her year with a semifinal run in Adelaide, where she had to retire against Madison Keys. She also reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells, but lost 2-6, 3-6 against Aryna Sabalenka. She had the best result of the season in her last event in Strasbourg, where she reached the final, but faced 1-6, 7-6 (2), 1-6 defeat against Elena Rybakina.

Mayar Sherif has not gone past the second round on the WTA Tour this year. However, coming into Roland Garros, the Egyptian player won the ITF event in Parma, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Victoria Mboko in the final.

Samsonova has won her only match against Sherif 7-6 (2), 6-4 in Adelaide in 2022, making her the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Liudmila Samsonova

#2 Barbora Krejcikova vs Tatjana Maria

In Picture: Barbora Krejcikova (Getty)

15th seed and former champion at Roland Garros, Barbora Krejcikova, will begin her 2025 French Open campaign against Tatjana Maria in the first round. In her only match of 2025, Krejcikova lost 3-6, 3-6 against Marie Bouzkova in the first round in Strasbourg.

Tatjana Maria had her best run of the season at the Copa Colsanitas, losing 1-6, 3-6 against Camila Osorio. Her last event was Strasbourg, where she lost 2-6, 2-6 against Marie Bouzkova in the first round.

This will be the first meeting between the players, but Krejcikova is the favorite due to her experience of winning the event.

Predicted winner- Barbora Krejcikova

#1 Daria Kasatkina vs Katerina Siniakova

In Picture: Katerina Siniakova (Getty)

19th seed Daria Kasatkina is all set to begin her 2025 French Open campaign against Katerina Siniakova in the first round. Kasatkina had her best result in Adelaide, losing 1-6, 3-6 against Madison Keys in the quarterfinals. Her last event in Strasbourg ended in a 1-6, 3-6 loss against Emma Raducanu in the first round.

Katerina Siniakova had her best run in Cluj, where she had to retire against Lucia Bronzetti in the semifinal. She last played in the Morocco Open in Rabat, losing 6-3, 1-6, 2-6 against Aliona Bolsova in the first round.

Kasatkina has won five of her six matches against Siniakova, including a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win in the last match at last year's Ningbo Open. The dominant head-to-head makes Kasatkian the favorite for the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Daria Kasatkina

