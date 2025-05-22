French Open 2025 odds after draw: Who are the men's singles favorites? Ft. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

All the leading stars of the men's game have assembled in Paris for the French Open 2025. The tournament will run from May 25 to June 8. The men's singles draw was unveiled on Thursday, May 22. The release of the draw caused the oddsmakers to make some quick changes with respect to the chances of the leading title contenders.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz remains the bookies' top choice to claim back-to-back titles in the City of Love. BetMGM has given him +105 odds of going back home with another trophy. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is next on the list with +190. He recently returned from a three-month doping suspension and continued his good run of form even after a prolonged hiatus.

The Italian Open was the first tournament of Sinner's comeback and he advanced to the final, losing to Alcaraz. He also lost to the Spaniard in the semifinals of last year's French Open and has lost their last four encounters. Since they're in opposite halves of the draw, they won't meet before the final in Paris this time.

Novak Djokovic is still on the hunt for his 25th Major title. He hasn't tasted success on the biggest stage of tennis since his triumph at the US Open 2023. Nevertheless, the oddsmakers are fairly confident about his chances and have given him +1200 odds of winning the title.

The last time Djokovic competed on these courts, he captured the only missing piece of silverware, or rather gold, in this case. He beat Alcaraz to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year. He will aim to channel that same form to capture a fourth Roland Garros title.

Lorenzo Musetti and Casper Ruud among the other players to have favorable French Open odds

Casper Ruud at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alexander Zverev came quite close to winning the French Open last year but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in five sets in the championship round. He also finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year. His form has been all over the place during the clay swing.

Zverev won an ATP 500 tournament but failed to impress at other big events. However, his past record here and his achievements are tough to disregard. As such, he has +1600 odds of winning the title.

Lorenzo Musetti has been one of the most consistent players on clay this season. He was the runner-up at the Monte-Carlo Masters and made the last four at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. He also made his top 10 debut a few weeks ago. His good run of form has fetched him +2000 odds of lifting the winner's trophy in Paris.

Casper Ruud recently captured his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Madrid Open. A two-time finalist at the French Open, he could be finally ready to make his move this time. He has been given +2800 odds of being crowned as the champion.

Jack Draper's consistent results, even on clay, has turned him into a serious contender to win the French Open. He has +3300 odds of victory. Arthur Fils and Holger Rune have been given +5000 odds of winning their maiden Major title.

