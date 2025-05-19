French Open 2025 power rankings: Insider makes bold claim leaving Novak Djokovic & Alexander Zverev out of top 3

Insider Gill Gross has released his power rankings ahead of the 2025 French Open, that has many unexpected inclusions while leaving out Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev from the top three positions. Heavily determined by the performances showcased by the ATP stars during the clay stint, the rankings gave an idea of what the men's draw at the tournament might have in store.

The top two positions were reserved by the Italian Open finalists, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have displayed top-notch tennis in Rome. They are expected to do the same in Paris. Zverev's inclusion in the top three, however, will still be under scrutiny as the tennis star is currently competing in Hamburg, and hence, his results in this tournament will affect the final standings.

Djokovic, on the other hand, has put up a concerning form on the surface, marked by consecutive early exits followed by a withdrawal from Rome, which has affected his position. Gross, in his podcast, the Monday Match Analysis, laid out a list of potential top performers at the French Open.

Take a look at his power rankings: (Based on performances as of May 18, 2025)

#1 Carlos Alcaraz

#2 Jannik Sinner

#3 Lorenzo Musetti

#4 Alexander Zverev

#5 Casper Ruud

#6 Jack Draper

#7 Novak Djokovic

#8 Holger Rune

#9 Francisco Cerundulo

#10 Tommy Paul

The list also features Arthur Fils, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex de Minaur and Daniil Medvedev as add-on players. They haven't made it into the top 10 but are likely to put up some strong performances at the tournament.

Screenshot via Gill Gross' YouTube Channel

Carlos Alcaraz remains a favorite to win the tournament, especially after his back-to-back glories in Monte Carlo and Rome.

Carlos Alcaraz keeps positive attitude ahead of French Open

Carlos Alcaraz with his Italian Open trophy | Image Source: Getty

The reigning French Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz, spoke on keeping a positive attitude and going into the tournament with a lot of confidence after his success in Rome.

After his win, Alcaraz told Tennis Channel:

"I’m just trying to enjoy every match, trying to enjoy every moment, trying to make the most of the time everywhere that I’m going. I have a lot of confidence. But obviously, when I step on the court, I think I really show good tennis. But the most important thing for me is that I’m feeling great mentally.”

The Spaniard is set to travel for the tournament on May 21.

