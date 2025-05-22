French Open 2025 Qualifying Tournament Schedule today: Top stars to feature, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 5

Marin Cilic and Taylor Townsend will be among the big names in action on the final day of the 2025 French Open qualification rounds. The two players are both looking to return to the main draw at the claycourt Slam.

Besides, youngsters led by Victoria Mboko will look to make an impact. The top seed in the women’s qualifiers, Yulia Starodubtseva, also takes to the court in a bid to come through the qualification rounds for the second consecutive year.

With main draw action just a day away, let's take a look at the qualification day scheudle for the 2025 French Open one last time:

Schedule for Day 5 of the 2025 French Open Qualifying

Anna-Lena Friedsam will also be in action. (Source: Getty)

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: [6] Taylor Townsend vs [26] Daria Saville

Followed by: Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Nikoloz Basilashvilli

Followed by: [19] Yannick Hanfmann vs Titouan Droguet

Court 14

Starting at 11 am local time: [9] Solana Sierra vs [29] Xiyu Wang

Followed by: Clement Tabur vs Filip Cristian Jianu

Followed by: Henrique Rocha vs Luca Van Assche

Court 7

Starting at 11 am local time: [1] Yuliia Starodubtseva vs Sara Bejlek

Followed by: Anna-Lena Friedsam vs Joanna Garland

Followed by: Lukas Klein vs Ugo Blanchet

Court 6

Starting at 11 am local time: [2] Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic

Followed by: [22] Francesca Jones vs Anastasiia Soboleva

Followed by: [8] Marin Cilic vs Lloyd Harris

Court 7

Starting at 11 am local time: [18] Maria Lourdes Carle vs Justina Mikulskyte

Followed by: [12] Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs [18] Daniel Elahi Galan

Court 12

Starting at 11 am local time: Giulio Zeppleri vs [29] Federico Gomez

Followed by: Victoria Mboko vs Kaja Juvan

Followed by: Tereza Valentova vs Simona Waltert

The full schedule can be found here.

2025 French Open Qualifying: Where to watch

Marin Cilic is a former French Open semifinalist. (Source: Getty)

Fans can keep a track of the matches at the 2025 French Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

UK/Europe - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, RDS

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

2025 French Open Qualifying: Match timings

Simona Waltert will be eyeing her second French Open main draw. (Source: Getty)

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time. Matches will be played in quick succession without any big breaks in between. For fans in the US, Canada, UK and India, match timings for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All courts) USA, Canada May 23, 2025, 5 am ET UK May 23, 2025, 10 am BST India May 23, 2025, 2:.30 pm IST

