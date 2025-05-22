French Open 2025 Qualifying Tournament Schedule today: Top stars to feature, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 5

Marin Cilic and Taylor Townsend will be among the big names in action on the final day of the 2025 French Open qualification rounds. The two players are both looking to return to the main draw at the claycourt Slam.
Besides, youngsters led by Victoria Mboko will look to make an impact. The top seed in the women’s qualifiers, Yulia Starodubtseva, also takes to the court in a bid to come through the qualification rounds for the second consecutive year.
With main draw action just a day away, let's take a look at the qualification day scheudle for the 2025 French Open one last time:
Schedule for Day 5 of the 2025 French Open Qualifying
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Starting at 11 am local time: [6] Taylor Townsend vs [26] Daria Saville
Followed by: Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Nikoloz Basilashvilli
Followed by: [19] Yannick Hanfmann vs Titouan Droguet
Court 14
Starting at 11 am local time: [9] Solana Sierra vs [29] Xiyu Wang
Followed by: Clement Tabur vs Filip Cristian Jianu
Followed by: Henrique Rocha vs Luca Van Assche
Court 7
Starting at 11 am local time: [1] Yuliia Starodubtseva vs Sara Bejlek
Followed by: Anna-Lena Friedsam vs Joanna Garland
Followed by: Lukas Klein vs Ugo Blanchet
Court 6
Starting at 11 am local time: [2] Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic
Followed by: [22] Francesca Jones vs Anastasiia Soboleva
Followed by: [8] Marin Cilic vs Lloyd Harris
Court 7
Starting at 11 am local time: [18] Maria Lourdes Carle vs Justina Mikulskyte
Followed by: [12] Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs [18] Daniel Elahi Galan
Court 12
Starting at 11 am local time: Giulio Zeppleri vs [29] Federico Gomez
Followed by: Victoria Mboko vs Kaja Juvan
Followed by: Tereza Valentova vs Simona Waltert
The full schedule can be found here.
2025 French Open Qualifying: Where to watch
Fans can keep a track of the matches at the 2025 French Open on the following channels and sites:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
2025 French Open Qualifying: Match timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time. Matches will be played in quick succession without any big breaks in between. For fans in the US, Canada, UK and India, match timings for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows: