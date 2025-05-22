French Open 2025 Qualifying Tournament Schedule today: Top stars to feature, Order of player, live streaming details and more | Day 4

The qualifying rounds of the French Open 2025 will continue on Day 4 (Thursday, May 22) of the tournament. The day will feature a mix of second and final round of qualifiers on account of some matches being put on hold on Wednesday due to heavy rains.

The biggest headliner of the day is former US Open champion Marin Cilic. He's contesting the qualifiers of a Major for the first time since the US Open 2007. He kicked off his run here with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over Wu Yibing. He will take on Pol Martin Tiffon in the second round.

Former top five player in singles and the 2012 finalist in Paris, Sara Errani is another notable name in action. This will be the final tournament of her singles career as announced by her earlier in the season. She will face Anna-Lena Friedsam in the second round.

Taylor Townsend was a game away from winning her match against Hanna Chang when the proceedings were halted due to heavy downpour. She will take to the court today to finish the job. Her compatriots Ethan Quinn, Eliot Spizzirri and Varvara Lepchenko will contest their matches as well.

Rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko will also be in action against Kathinka von Deichmann. Former top 25 player Dan Evans will be another recognizable name in the mix on Thursday. He will face home favorite Clement Tabur in the second round.

With a mix of old talent and fresh names in the fray, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the French Open 2025 qualifiers:

Schedule for Day 4 of the French Open 2025 Qualifying

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: (8) Marin Cilic vs Pol Martin Tiffon

Followed by: Timofey Skatov vs Luca Van Assche

Followed by: Titouan Droguet vs Arthur Gea

Followed by: Carole Monnet vs Kristina Dmitruk

Court 14

Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: Dan Evans vs Clement Tabur

Followed by: Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs Benjamin Hassan

Followed by: Ugo Blanchet vs Cristian Garin

Followed by: (10) Rebeka Masarova vs Tamara Korpatsch

Court 7

Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: (12) Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Hady Habib

Followed by: Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard vs (26) Daria Saville

Followed by: Matteo Martineau vs (19) Yannick Hanfmann

Followed by: Jurij Rodionov vs Kyrian Jacquet

The full schedule can be found here.

French Open 2025 Qualifying: Where to Watch

Dan Evans at the Davis Cup 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can keep a track of the matches happening at the French Open 2025 on the following channels and sites:

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

UK/Europe - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, RDS

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2025 Qualifying: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 10:00 a.m. local time. Matches will be played in quick succession without any big breaks in between. Match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All courts) USA, Canada May 22, 2025, 4:00 a.m. ET UK May 22, 2025, 9:00 a.m. BST India May 22, 2025, 1:30 p.m. IST

