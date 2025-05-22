French Open 2025 Qualifying Tournament Schedule today: Top stars to feature, Order of player, live streaming details and more | Day 4

The qualifying rounds of the French Open 2025 will continue on Day 4 (Thursday, May 22) of the tournament. The day will feature a mix of second and final round of qualifiers on account of some matches being put on hold on Wednesday due to heavy rains.
The biggest headliner of the day is former US Open champion Marin Cilic. He's contesting the qualifiers of a Major for the first time since the US Open 2007. He kicked off his run here with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over Wu Yibing. He will take on Pol Martin Tiffon in the second round.
Former top five player in singles and the 2012 finalist in Paris, Sara Errani is another notable name in action. This will be the final tournament of her singles career as announced by her earlier in the season. She will face Anna-Lena Friedsam in the second round.
Taylor Townsend was a game away from winning her match against Hanna Chang when the proceedings were halted due to heavy downpour. She will take to the court today to finish the job. Her compatriots Ethan Quinn, Eliot Spizzirri and Varvara Lepchenko will contest their matches as well.
Rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko will also be in action against Kathinka von Deichmann. Former top 25 player Dan Evans will be another recognizable name in the mix on Thursday. He will face home favorite Clement Tabur in the second round.
With a mix of old talent and fresh names in the fray, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the French Open 2025 qualifiers:
Schedule for Day 4 of the French Open 2025 Qualifying
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: (8) Marin Cilic vs Pol Martin Tiffon
Followed by: Timofey Skatov vs Luca Van Assche
Followed by: Titouan Droguet vs Arthur Gea
Followed by: Carole Monnet vs Kristina Dmitruk
Court 14
Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: Dan Evans vs Clement Tabur
Followed by: Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs Benjamin Hassan
Followed by: Ugo Blanchet vs Cristian Garin
Followed by: (10) Rebeka Masarova vs Tamara Korpatsch
Court 7
Starting at 10:00 a.m. local time: (12) Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Hady Habib
Followed by: Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard vs (26) Daria Saville
Followed by: Matteo Martineau vs (19) Yannick Hanfmann
Followed by: Jurij Rodionov vs Kyrian Jacquet
The full schedule can be found here.
French Open 2025 Qualifying: Where to Watch
Fans can keep a track of the matches happening at the French Open 2025 on the following channels and sites:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2025 Qualifying: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 10:00 a.m. local time. Matches will be played in quick succession without any big breaks in between. Match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows: