French Open 2025 Results Day-02: Scores, highlights, upsets & more ft. Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

Day 2 of the 2025 French Open was full of action. Several of the seeded players on both the men's and women's sides lost their first-round matches. The day also saw a few five-set thrillers and some dominant wins.

Let's take a look at the scores and results from Day 2 (May 26), at the 2025 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner go through, and other ATP results

In Picture: Jannik Sinner (Getty)

Two of the favorites to win the event, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, began their campaigns with routine straight-set wins on Day 2. While Alcaraz won against Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri during the day session on Suzanne Lenglen, Sinner defeated local favorite Arthur Rinderknech in the night session on Philippe Chatrier.

Other top-seeded players who began their campaigns with wins included seventh-seeded Casper Ruud, who won in straight sets against Albert Ramos Vinolas, and tenth-seeded Holger Rune, who overcame a slight stutter to win against Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets. Home favorites Arthur Fils and Ugo Humbert began their campaigns with wins over Nicolas Jarry and Christopher O' Connell, respectively.

However, the biggest upset of the day on the men's side saw fourth seed Taylor Fritz be knocked out of the first round, losing against Daniel Altmaier. Another prominent seed to bow out of the first round was the 18th seed, Francisco Cerundolo, who lost against Canada's Gabriel Diallo in straight sets.

One of the best matches of the day was between Miomir Kecmanovic and Sebastian Baez, where the former overcame a two-set-to-love deficit to win the match in five sets in a match that went on for nearly four hours.

Here's a full list of the matches and results on Day 2

Men's Singles- Round 1

Casper Ruud def Albert Ramos Vinolas - 3-0

Carlos Alcaraz def Giulio Zeppieri - 3-0

Jannik Sinner def Arthur Rinderknech - 3-0

Daniel Altmaier vs Taylor Fritz- 3-1

Richard Gasquet def Terence Atmane- 3-1

Arthur Fils def Nicolas Jarry - 3-1

Hugo Gaston def Ugo Blanchet- 3-2

Holger Rune def Bautista Agut - 3-1

Jacob Fearnley def Stan Wawrinka - 3-0

Ugo Humbert def Christopher O' Connell - 3-0

Alexei Popyrin def Yoshihito Nishioka (retirement)

Miomir Kecmanovic def Sebastian Baez - 3-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas def Tomas Martin Etcheverry - 3-0

Jiri Lehecka def Jordan Thompson - 3-0

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def Pablo Llamas Ruiz - 3-1

Filip Misolic def Bu Yunchaokete - 3-1

Alejandro Tabilo def Arthur Cazaux - 3-2

Sebastian Ofner def Jan-Lennard Struff - 3-1

Denis Shpaovalov def Pedro Martinez - 3-0

Karen Khachanov def Aleksandar Vukic - 3-0

Tallon Griekspoor def Marcos Giron - 3-1

Jaume Munar def Camilo Ugo Carabelli - 3-0

Sebastian Korda def Luciano Darderi - 3-1

Gabriel Diallo def Francisco Cerundolo - 3-0

Naomi Osaka bows out of the first round, and other WTA results

In one of the most high-profile clashes on Philippe Chatrier, tenth seed Paula Badosa won against Naomi Osaka in a thrilling three-set battle. Fifth seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek began her campaign with a straight-sets win over Rebecca Sramkova. The other top ten seed who was in action on Day 2 was seventh seed Madison Keys, who opened her campaign with a straight-set win over Daria Saville.

Other Top 20 seeds, such as Elena Rybakina, Barbora Krejcikova, Daria Kasatkina, and Liudmila Samsonova, all went through to the second round. Among prominent unseeded players, Emma Raducanu and Danielle Collins began their campaigns with wins. Local favorite Caroline Garcia bowed out in her last match, going down against Bernarda Pera in straight sets.

However, the biggest upset on the women's side saw ninth-seed Emma Navarro lose against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, where the former could only win one game in the whole match. Barring the American, all the other seeds on Day 2 were able to win and go to the next round.

Women's Singles - First Round

Iga Swiatek def Rebecca Sramkova - 2-0

Jessice Bouzas Maneiro def Emma Navarro - 2-0

Paula Badosa def Naomi Osaka - 2-1

Bernarda Pera def Caroline Garcia - 2-0

Katie Boulter def Carole Monnet - 2-1

Madison Keys def Daria Saville - 2-0

Elena Rybakina def Julia Riera - 2-0

Robin Montgomery def Diane Parry - 2-0

Barbora Krejcikova def Tatjana Maria - 2-0

Leolia Jeanjean def Irini-Camelia Begu (retirement)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto def Taylor Townsend - 2-0

Yuliia Starodubtseva def Tamara Korpatsch - 2-1

Daria Kasatkina def Katerina Siniakova - 2-1

Elena-Gabriela Ruse def McCartney Kessler- 2-0

Arantxs Rus def Camila Osorio - 2-1

Clara Tauson def Magda Linette - 2-1

Emma Raducanu def Wang Xinyu - 2-1

Veronika Kudermetova def Viktoriya Tomova - 2-0

Danielle Collins def Jodie Burrage - 2-0

Ajla Tomljanovic def Maya Joint - 2-0

Liudmila Samsonova def Mayar Sherif - 2-0

Ekaterina Alexandrova def Lucia Bronzetti - 2-0

Jaqueline Cristian def Kimberly Birrell - 2-0

Jelena Ostapenko def Polina Kudermetova - 2-1

Caroline Dolehide def Greet Minnen - 2-1

