French Open 2025 Results Day-03: Scores, highlights, upsets & more ft. Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov

Day 3 of the 2025 French Open was full of captivating action, as some excellent matches took place on the clay of Paris. While some of the seeded players secured wins to advance to the next round, some bowed out of the competition in the first round.

Let's look at some of the scores and results from Day 3 (May 27), at the 2025 French Open

Novak Djokovic begins his French Open campaign with a fine win and other ATP results

On the men's side, the action on Day 3 was headlined by three-time Roland Garros champion Novak Djokovic, who began with a fine 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Other top seeds who began their campaigns on Day 3 were third seed Alexander Zverev and fifth seed Jack Draper. While the German won his opening match against Learner Tien in straight sets, the Brit had to overcome an opening set stutter to overcome Mattia Bellucci in four sets.

Other seeded players like Alex de Minaur, Andrey Rublev, and Jakub Mensik all got through their respective opening rounds. The French crowd got their money's worth as home favorite Gael Monfils came back from two sets down to win against Hugo Dellien in the first round during the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Among the upsets, 11th-seeded Daniil Medvedev bowed out of the first round, losing to Cameron Norrie in a five-set thriller. 16th seed Grigor Dimitrov had to retire from his match against Ethan Quinn while having a two-to-one set lead. Other seeded players to fall on Day 3 were 29th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and 30th seed Hubert Hurkacz, who lost against Matteo Arnaldi and João Fonseca, respectively.

Men's singles - First Round

Cameron Norrie def Daniil Medvedev - 3-2

Alexander Zverev def Learner Tien - 3-0

Novak Djokovic def Mackenzie McDonald - 3-0

Corentin Moutet def Clement Tabur - 3-0

Gael Monfils def Hugo Dellien - 3-0

Jack Draper def Mattia Bellucci - 3-1

Alex de Minaur def Laslo Djere - 3-0

Jakub Mensik def Alexandre Muller - 3-1

Andrey Rublev def Lloyd Harris - 3-1

Joao Fonseca def Hubert Hurkacz - 3-0

Ethan Quinn def Grigor Dimitrov (via retirement)

Jesper de Jong def Francesco Passaro - 3-2

Henrique Rocha def Nikoloz Basilashvili - 3-2

Flavio Cobolli def Marin Cilic - 3-0

Matteo Arnaldi def Felix Auger-Aliassime - 3-2

Federico Augustin Gomez def Aleksandar Kovacevic - 3-1

Alexander Shevchenko def Dusan Lajovic - 3-0

Alexander Bublik def James Duckworth - 3-0

Adam Walton def Maximilian Marterer - 3-2

Pierre-Hugues Herbert def Benjamin Bonzi - 3-2

Coco Gauff starts with a good win, and other WTA results

On the women's side, the second seed Coco Gauff, the third seed Jessica Pegula, and the sixth seed Mirra Andreeva all began with routine straight-set wins over the likes of Olivia Gadecki, Anca Todoni, and Cristina Bucsa, respectively. Other seeded players who went through were Magdalena Frech, Sofia Kenin, and Yulia Putintseva.

Among other results, former Major champion Victoria Azarenka began with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 Yanina Wickmayer. Former Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova began with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Oksana Selekhmeteva in the first round.

Of the notable seeds to fall on Day 3, former finalist and 14th seed Karolina Muchova lost against Alycia Parks in the first round. Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Kalinskaya, who lost to Hailey Baptiste and Marie Bouzkova, respectively, were other seeded players to fall.

Women's singles - First Round

Sofia Kenin def Varvara Gracheva - 2-0

Mirra Andreeva def Cristina Bucsa - 2-0

Coco Gauff def Olivia Gadecki - 2-0

Magdalena Frech def Ons Jabeur - 2-0

Jessica Pegula def Anca Todoni - 2-0

Alycia Parks def Karolina Muchova - 2-1

Hailey Baptiste def Betariz Haddad Maia - 2-1

Tereza Valentova def Chloe Paquet - 2-1

Lois Boisson def Elise Mertens - 2-1

Marie Bouzkova def Anna Kalinskaya - 2-0

Victoria Azarenka def Yanina Wickmayer - 2-0

Nao Hibino def Moyuka Uchijima - 2-0

Ashlyn Krueger def Suzan Lamens - 2-0

Elsa Jacquemot def Maria Sakkari - 2-0

Sonay Kartal def Erika Andreeva - 2-0

Joanna Garland def Katie Volynets - 2-1

Marketa Vondrousova def Oksana Selekhmeteva - 2-0

Anhelina Kalinina def Elina Avanesyan - 2-0

Ann Li def Maria Lourdes Carle - 2-0

Yulia Putintseva def Solana Sierra - 2-0

