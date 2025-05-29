French Open 2025 Results Day 4: Scores, highlights, upsets & more ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Day 4 of the 2025 French Open saw second-round action unfold at both the men's and women's singles events. While some of the seeded players are still in the draw and have advanced to the third round, there were some notable seeds whose tournament came to an early end.

Ad

Let's look at the scores, results, and upsets from day 4 (May 28) at the 2025 French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz battles through to the next round, and other ATP results

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz (Getty)

On the men's side, second seed Carlos Alcaraz faced spirited resistance when he took on Fabian Marozsan, but the defending champion won the match in four sets and went through. The other top-10 seeds who secured wins were eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti and tenth-seeded Holger Rune.

Ad

Trending

Other seeded players who had to battle through five sets were 12th seed Tommy Paul and 24th seed Karen Khachanov. Paul had to come back from two sets down to win against Marton Fucsovics in five sets, while Khachanov had to outlast Sebastian Ofner in a five-set thriller in a match that went nearly four hours.

One of the most notable seeds to fall on Day 4 was seventh seed and former runner-up Casper Ruud, who lost to Nuno Borges in four sets. Another former finalist, Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 17th seed, lost to Italian qualifier Matteo Gigante. The home hopes also took a hit, as one of the seeded Frenchmen, Giovanni Mpteshi Perricard, lost to Damir Dzhumur in four sets.

Ad

Men's singles - Second Round

Lorenzo Musetti def Daniel Elahi Galan - 3-0

Carlos Alcaraz def Fabian Marozsan - 3-1

Nuno Borges def Casper Ruud - 3-1

Damir Dzumhur def Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard - 3-1

Matteo Gigante def Stefanos Tsitsipas - 3-1

Holger Rune def Emilio Nava - 3-0

Quentin Halys def Miomir Kecmanovic - 3-1

Karen Khachanov def Sebastian Ofner - 3-2

Tommy Paul def Marton Fucsovics - 3-2

Frances Tiafoe def Pablo Carreno Busta - 3-0

Alexei Popyrin def Alejandro Tabilo - 3-0

Hamad Medjedovic def Juan Manuel Cerundolo - 3-0

Marinao Navone def Reilly Opelka - 3-0

Sebastain Korda def Jenson Brooksby - 3-0

Daniel Altmaier def Vit Kopriva - 3-1

Ad

Iga Swiatek secured a dominant win, and other WTA results

Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek was at her best when she took the court on Day 4, winning against Emma Raducanu while losing only three games in the match. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka also secured a routine win over Jil Teichmann to keep her campaign going. Other top-10 seeds like Jasmine Paolini and Zheng Qinwen secured straight-set wins.

Ad

Other seeds who were able to go through the next round were twelfth seed Elena Rybakina, thirteenth seed Elina Svitolina, sixteenth seed Amanda Anisimova, and nineteenth seed Liudmila Samsonova, all of whom got through their matches in straight sets. 21st seed Jelena Ostapenko had to battle from being one set down to win against Caroline Dolehide in three sets.

Two seeded players fell on Day 4 on the women's side. Eleventh seed Diana Shnaider lost against Dayana Yastremska in straight sets, while 18th seed Donna Vekic lost to Bernarda Pera in the third-set tiebreaker.

Ad

Women's singles - Second Round

Iga Swiatek def Emma Raducanu - 2-0

Aryna Sabalenka def Jil Teichmann - 2-0

Jasmine Paolini def Ajla Tomljanovic - 2-0

Zheng Qinwen def Emiliana Arango - 2-0

Elina Svitolina def Anna Bondar - 2-0

Elena Rybakina def Iva Jovic - 2-0

Amanda Anisimova def Viktorija Golubic - 2-0

Victoria Mboko def Eva Lys - 2-0

Jelena Ostapenko def Caroline Dolehide - 2-1

Beranarda Pera def Donna Vekic - 2-1

Yuliia Starodubtseva def Anastasia Potapova - 2-0

Olga Danilovic def Danielle Collins - 2-1

Liudmila Samsonova def Leyre Romero Gormaz - 2-0

Dayana Yastremska def Diana Shnaider - 2-0

Clara Tauson def Arantxa Rus - 2-0

Jaqueline Cristian def Sara Bejlek - 2-1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More