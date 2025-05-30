French Open 2025 Results Day 5: Scores, highlights, upsets & more ft. Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Denis Shapovalov

Day 5 of the French Open 2025 witnessed the conclusion of the second round of singles. Title favorites Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva, among others, inched another step closer to the summit clash.
However, a few high-profile names didn't survive the day. Some even went out in a heartbreaking fashion after being on the cusp of victory. Here's a quick recap at the scores, results and upsets from Day 5 (May 29) of the French Open 2025:
Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic cruise to the third round of the French Open, and other ATP results
The men's side had some big names advancing in contrasting styles. Top seed Jannik Sinner and sixth seed Novak Djokovic advanced to the next round in straight sets. The former beat Richard Gasquet, while the latter ousted Corentin Moutet.
Third seed Alexander Zverev and fifth seed Jack Draper needed four sets to dispatch Jesper de Jong and Gael Monfils respectively. Teen sensation Joao Fonseca reached the third round of a Major for the first time with his straight sets win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
14th seed Arthur Fils narrowly avoided an upset after nearly blowing a two-set lead against Jaume Munar. The latter leveled the proceedings but the Frenchman edged him out in the fifth set with the support of the home crowd.
However, ninth seed Alex de Minaur and 19th seed Jakub Mensik couldn't do the same and lost to Alexander Bublik and Henrique Rocha respectively from two sets up. Other notable names to bite the dust on Day 5 of the French Open were 27th seed Denis Shapovalov and 26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Men's singles - Second Round
- Jannik Sinner def. Richard Gasquet: 6-3, 6-0, 6-4
- Alexander Zverev def. Jesper de Jong: 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3
- Jack Draper def. Gael Monfils: 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5
- Novak Djokovic def. Corentin Moutet: 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1)
- Alexander Bublik def. Alex de Minaur: 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2
- Arthur Fils def. Jaume Munar: 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 2-6, 0-6, 6-4
- Andrey Rublev def. Adam Walton: 7-6 (1), 6-1, 7-6 (5)
- Henrique Rocha def. Jakub Mensik: 2-6, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3
- Jacob Fearnley def. Ugo Humbert: 6-3, 4-4 ret.
- Jiri Lehecka def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina: 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2
- Filip Misolic def. Denis Shapovalov: 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3
- Cameron Norrie def. Facundo Diaz Acosta: 7-6 (7), 6-2, 6-1
- Joao Fonseca def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert: 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4
- Flavio Cobolli def. Matteo Arnaldi: 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1
- Tallon Griekspoor def. Gabriel Diallo: 7-5, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3
- Ethan Quinn def. Alexander Shevchenko: 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-5
Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys advance comfortably to the next round, and other WTA results
There weren't as many upsets on the women's side on Day 5 of the French Open 2025. Only two seeded players were eliminated, with one of them being 15th seed Barbora Krejcikova, who was contesting just her third match of the year after an injury hiatus. She lost to Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets.
Marketa Vondrousova beat 25th seed Magdalena Frech in three sets. Second seed Coco Gauff, third seed Jessica Pegula, sixth seed Mirra Andreeva and seventh seed Madison Keys all booked their spots in the next round with routine wins.
10th seed Paula Badosa was tested by Elena-Gabriela Ruse but prevailed in three sets. Other notable winners included 17th seed Daria Kasatkina, 31st seed Sofia Kenin and 32nd seed Yulia Putintseva.
Women's singles - Second Round
- Coco Gauff def. Tereza Valentova: 6-2, 6-4
- Jessica Pegula def. Ann Li: 6-3, 7-6 (3)
- Mirra Andreeva def. Ashlyn Krueger: 6-3, 6-4
- Madison Keys def. Katie Boulter: 6-1, 6-3
- Paula Badosa def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse: 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
- Daria Kasatkina def. Leolia Jeanjean: 6-4, 6-2
- Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto: 6-1, 6-3
- Sofa Kenin def. Victoria Azarenka: 7-6 (5), 6-4
- Yulia Putintseva def. Joanna Garland: 7-6 (5), 6-3
- Veronika Kudermetova def. Barbora Krejcikova: 6-0, 6-3
- Marketa Vondrousova def. Magdalena Frech: 6-0, 4-6, 6-3
- Lois Boisson def. Anhelina Kalinina: 6-1, 6-2
- Elsa Jaquemot def. Alycia Parks: 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-1
- Hailey Baptiste def. Nao Hibino: 6-3, 6-2
- Jessica Bouzas Maniero def. Robin Montgomery: 6-4, 4-6, 7-5
- Marie Bouzkova def. Sonay Kartal: 6-1, 6-4
