French Open 2025 Schedule Day-04: Aryna Sabalenka, Ben Shelton & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 4 (Wednesday, May 28) of the French Open 2025 will mark the start of the second round of the singles event. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka made a blistering start to her campaign with a swift 6-0, 6-1 win over Kamilla Rakhimova. She will aim to assert her dominance once again in the second round against Jil Teichmann.
Ben Shelton staged an escape act in the first round, fighting back from two sets to one down to beat Lorenzo Sonego. He will face home favorite Hugo Gaston in the next round. Defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz commenced their title defense with comfortable wins.
Swiatek will next take on Emma Raducanu in one of the must-see matches of the day, while Alcaraz will face Fabian Marozsan. Elena Rybakina, Tommy Paul, Casper Ruud, Zheng Qinwen and Amanda Anisimova are some of the other big names in the mix on Wednesday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the French Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 4 of the French Open 2025
Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at noon local time: (4) Jasmine Paolini vs Ajla Tomljanovic
Followed by: Fabian Marozsan vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs (5) Iga Swiatek
Not before 8:15 p.m. local time: (13) Ben Shelton vs Hugo Gaston
Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Zheng Qinwen vs Emiliana Arango
Followed by: (7) Casper Ruud vs Nuno Borges
Followed by: (WC) Emilio Nava vs (10) Holger Rune
Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Tecihmann
Court Simone-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (LL) Daniel Elahi Galan
Followed by: Anna Bondar vs (13) Elina Svitolina
Followed by: (Q) Matteo Gigante vs (20) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Followed by: (12) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Iva Jovic
Court 14 (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Viktorija Golubic vs (16) Amanda Anisimova
Followed by: (31) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Damir Dzumhur
Followed by: Marton Fucsovics vs (12) Tommy Paul
Followed by: (11) Diana Shnaider vs Dayana Yastremska
The full schedule can be found here.
French Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can watch their favorite players in action at the French Open 2025 on the following channels and sites:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Sony Sports, Sony LIV
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier will kick off at noon local time, while matches on remaining courts will start at 11:00 a.m. Court Philippe-Chartrier will also have a separate night session, which will commence at 8:15 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows: