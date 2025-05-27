French Open 2025 Schedule Day-04: Aryna Sabalenka, Ben Shelton & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 4 (Wednesday, May 28) of the French Open 2025 will mark the start of the second round of the singles event. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka made a blistering start to her campaign with a swift 6-0, 6-1 win over Kamilla Rakhimova. She will aim to assert her dominance once again in the second round against Jil Teichmann.

Ben Shelton staged an escape act in the first round, fighting back from two sets to one down to beat Lorenzo Sonego. He will face home favorite Hugo Gaston in the next round. Defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz commenced their title defense with comfortable wins.

Swiatek will next take on Emma Raducanu in one of the must-see matches of the day, while Alcaraz will face Fabian Marozsan. Elena Rybakina, Tommy Paul, Casper Ruud, Zheng Qinwen and Amanda Anisimova are some of the other big names in the mix on Wednesday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the French Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 4 of the French Open 2025

Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at noon local time: (4) Jasmine Paolini vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Followed by: Fabian Marozsan vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs (5) Iga Swiatek

Not before 8:15 p.m. local time: (13) Ben Shelton vs Hugo Gaston

Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Zheng Qinwen vs Emiliana Arango

Followed by: (7) Casper Ruud vs Nuno Borges

Followed by: (WC) Emilio Nava vs (10) Holger Rune

Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Tecihmann

Court Simone-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (LL) Daniel Elahi Galan

Followed by: Anna Bondar vs (13) Elina Svitolina

Followed by: (Q) Matteo Gigante vs (20) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Followed by: (12) Elena Rybakina vs (WC) Iva Jovic

Court 14 (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Viktorija Golubic vs (16) Amanda Anisimova

Followed by: (31) Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Damir Dzumhur

Followed by: Marton Fucsovics vs (12) Tommy Paul

Followed by: (11) Diana Shnaider vs Dayana Yastremska

The full schedule can be found here.

French Open 2025: Where to Watch

Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can watch their favorite players in action at the French Open 2025 on the following channels and sites:

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Sony Sports, Sony LIV

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier will kick off at noon local time, while matches on remaining courts will start at 11:00 a.m. Court Philippe-Chartrier will also have a separate night session, which will commence at 8:15 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier, Day session) Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier, Night session) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada May 28, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET May 28, 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET May 28, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET UK May 28, 2025, 11:00 a.m. BST May 28, 2025, 7:15 p.m. BST May 28, 2025, 10:00 a.m. BST India May 28, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST May 28, 2025, 11:45 p.m. IST May 28, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST

