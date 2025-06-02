French Open 2025 Schedule Day 10: Carlos Alcaraz, Tommy Paul & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Quarterfinal action will get underway on Day 10 (Tuesday, June 3) on the French Open 2025. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will kick off the proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier against Zheng Qinwen. The latter's on a 10-match winning streak at the venue having won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, which were held on these grounds as well.
Zheng also won their last meeting at the Italian Open a few weeks ago. However, Sabalenka still leads their rivalry 6-1 and given her form this year, will be a tough opponent for the Chinese despite her success on these courts. Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek will face Elina Svitolina in the second quarterfinal of the day.
Both staged a comeback in the previous round. Swiatek rallied from a set down to beat Elena Rybakina, while Svitolina saved three match points against Jasmine Paolini. Lorenzo Musetti and Frances Tiafoe will lock horns in the third match of the day on the main court. Both are bidding to make the last four in Paris for the first time.
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on Tommy Paul in the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The two have contested some close battles in the past and this one could go down to the wire as well. With some exciting matches lined up, here's a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the French Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 10 of the French Open 2025
Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at noon local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Zheng Qinwen
Followed by: (13) Elina Svitolina vs (5) Iga Swiatek
Followed by: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (15) Frances Tiafoe
Not before 8:15 p.m. local time: (12) Tommy Paul vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (6) Elise Mertens/Veronika Kudermetova vs (2) Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini
Followed by: Olga Danilovic/Anastasia Potapova vs (4) Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider
Followed by: (1) Lyudmyla Kichenok/Mate Pavic vs Desirae Krawczyk/Neal Skupski
Court Simonne-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (9) Christian Harrison/Evan King vs (2) Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten
Followed by: (8) Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski vs (15) Matthew Ebden/John Peers
Followed by: (4) Taylor Townsend/Evan King vs Laura Siegemund/Edouard Roger-Vasselin
The full schedule can be found here.
French Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the French Open 2025:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Sony Sports, SonyLIV
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier will get underway at noon local time, while matches on the remaining courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. Court Philippe-Chartrier will also have a night session, which will start at 8:15 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows: