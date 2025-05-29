French Open 2025 Schedule Day 6: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The third round of singles play will get underway on Day 6 (Friday, May 30) of the French Open 2025. Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek headline a star-studded order of play. The Spaniard will face Damir Dzumhur in the third round, while the Pole will take on Jaqueline Cristian.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be up against Olga Danilovic. Meanwhile, the marquee match of the day is the showdown between Major champions, Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Wimbledon and Roland Garros champions will lock horns in the third round, with a potential date with Swiatek looming in the fourth round for the victor.
Amanda Anisimova, Jasmine Paolini, Frances Tiafoe, Lorenzo Musetti, Tommy Paul and Holger Rune are some of the other well-known names in the fray on Friday. With that in mind, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the French Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 6 of the French Open 2025
Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at noon local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Olga Danilovic
Followed by: Quentin Halys vs (10) Holger Rune
Followed by: (4) Jasmine Paolini vs Yuliia Starodubtseva
Not before 8:15 p.m. local time: Damir Dzumhur vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs Mariano Navone
Followed by: Jaqueline Cristian vs (5) Iga Swiatek
Followed by: (12) Elena Rybakina vs (21) Jelena Ostapenko
Followed by: (15) Frances Tiafoe vs (23) Sebastian Korda
Court Simonne-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (Q) Victoria Mboko vs (8) Zheng Qinwen
Followed by: (24) Karen Khachanov vs (12) Tommy Paul
Followed by: (13) Ben Shelton vs (Q) Matteo Gigante
Followed by: Bernarda Pera vs (13) Elina Svitolina
Court 14 (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (22) Clara Tauson vs (16) Amanda Anisimova
Followed by: Nuno Borges vs (25) Alexei Popyrin
Followed by: Hamad Medjedovic vs Daniel Altmaier
Followed by: (13) Sadio Doumbia/Fabien Reboul vs Rohan Bopanna/Adam Pavlasek
The full schedule can be found here.
French Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can watch their favorite players live in action at the French Open 2025 on the respective channels and sites:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Sony Sports, SonyLIV
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier will commence at noon local time, while matches on all other courts will start at 11:00 a.m. Court Philippe-Chartrier will also have a night session, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows: