French Open 2025 Schedule Day 8: Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 8 (Sunday, June 1) of the French Open 2025 will mark the start of the fourth round of singles. Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek both face a tough opponent in the next stage of their title defense. The former will take on Ben Shelton, while the latter will lock horns with Elena Rybakina.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face her nemesis Amanda Anisimova, who leads their rivalry 5-2. Meanwhile, last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini will be up against the in-form Elina Svitolina. Americans Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe will also take to the court on Sunday.

Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune's showdown will headline the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier. With a slew of exciting matches lined up for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the French Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 8 of the French Open 2025

Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (4) Jasmine Paolini vs (13) Elina Svitolina

Followed by: (12) Elena Rybakina vs (5) Iga Swiatek

Followed by: (13) Ben Shelton vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Not before 8:15 p.m. local time: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (10) Holger Rune

Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (25) Alexei Popyrin vs (12) Tommy Paul

Followed by: (19) Liudmila Samsonova vs (8) Zheng Qinwen

Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (16) Amanda Anisimova

Followed by: (15) Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier

Court Simonne-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Santiago Gonzalez/Austin Krajicek vs (5) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos

Followed by: (WC) Caroline Garcia/Diane Parry vs (4) Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider

Followed by: Ivan Dodig/Orlando Luz vs John-Patrick Smith/Fernando Romboli

Followed by: Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Christian Harrison vs Laura Siegemund/Edouard Roger-Vasselin

The full schedule can be found here.

French Open 2025: Where to Watch

Iga Swiatek at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the tournament:

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Sony Sports, SonyLIV

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. Court Philippe-Chartrier will have a separate night session, which will start at 8:15 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All courts) Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier, Night session) USA, Canada June 1, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET June 1, 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET UK June 1, 2025, 10:00 a.m. BST June 1, 2025, 7:15 p.m. BST India June 1, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST June 1, 2025, 11:45 p.m. IST

