French Open 2025 Schedule Day 8: Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 8 (Sunday, June 1) of the French Open 2025 will mark the start of the fourth round of singles. Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek both face a tough opponent in the next stage of their title defense. The former will take on Ben Shelton, while the latter will lock horns with Elena Rybakina.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face her nemesis Amanda Anisimova, who leads their rivalry 5-2. Meanwhile, last year's runner-up Jasmine Paolini will be up against the in-form Elina Svitolina. Americans Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe will also take to the court on Sunday.
Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune's showdown will headline the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier. With a slew of exciting matches lined up for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the French Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 8 of the French Open 2025
Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (4) Jasmine Paolini vs (13) Elina Svitolina
Followed by: (12) Elena Rybakina vs (5) Iga Swiatek
Followed by: (13) Ben Shelton vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Not before 8:15 p.m. local time: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (10) Holger Rune
Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (25) Alexei Popyrin vs (12) Tommy Paul
Followed by: (19) Liudmila Samsonova vs (8) Zheng Qinwen
Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (16) Amanda Anisimova
Followed by: (15) Frances Tiafoe vs Daniel Altmaier
Court Simonne-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Santiago Gonzalez/Austin Krajicek vs (5) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos
Followed by: (WC) Caroline Garcia/Diane Parry vs (4) Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider
Followed by: Ivan Dodig/Orlando Luz vs John-Patrick Smith/Fernando Romboli
Followed by: Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Christian Harrison vs Laura Siegemund/Edouard Roger-Vasselin
French Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the tournament:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Sony Sports, SonyLIV
French Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. Court Philippe-Chartrier will have a separate night session, which will start at 8:15 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows: