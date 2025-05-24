Aryna Sabalenka and Ben Shelton will be among the big names in action on Day 1 of the 2025 French Open. Action begins with a number of opening-round matches lined up for Sunday (May 25).
While Sabalenka will open play on Court Philippe-Chatrier against Kamila Rakhimova, Shelton will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the night session match. Sandwiched between them are two other singles matches featuring Zheng Qinwen and Lorenzo Musetti.
Other big names set to take to the court on the opening day include Jasmine Paolini, Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina, and Tommy Paul, among others. Let’s take a more detailed look at the order of play for the showcourts on Day 1 of the 2025 French Open:
Schedule for Day 1 of the French Open 2025
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Starting at noon local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova
Followed by: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs [8] Qinwen Zheng
Followed by: [8] Lorenzo Musetti vs [Q] Yannick Hanfmann
Followed by (Not before 8.15 pm): [13] Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Starting at 11 am local time: Zeynep Sonmez vs [13] Elina Svitolina
Followed by: [31] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Zizou Bergs
Followed by: [15] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs Roman Safiullin
Followed by: [4] Jasmine Paolini vs Yue Yuan
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Starting at 11 am local time: [LL] Elmer Moller vs [12] Tommy Paul
Followed by: [11] Diana Shnaider vs [Q] Anastasiia Sobolieva
Followed by: [18] Donna Vekic vs Anna Blinkova
Followed by: [21] Tomas Machac vs Quentin Halys
Court 14
Starting at 11 am local time: Mariano Navone vs [28] Brandon Nakashima
Followed by: [32] Alex Michelsen vs [Q] Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Followed by: [Q] Nina Stojanovic vs [16] Amanda Anisimova
Followed by: [26] Marta Kostyuk vs [Q] Sara Bejlek
Court 7
Starting at 11 am local time: Petra Kvitova vs Viktorija Golubic
Followed by: Reilly Opelka vs Rinky Hijikata
Followed by: [Q] Leyre Romero Gormaz vs (WC) Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah
Followed by: [WC] Emilio Nava vs Botic Van De Zandschulp
The full schedule can be found here.
French Open 2025: Where to watch
Fans can keep track of the matches at the 2025 French Open on the following channels and sites:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2025: Match timings
The first match on all courts except Court Philippe-Chatrier will commence at 11 am local time. Matches will be played in quick succession without any big breaks in between. For Court Philippe-Chatrier, the action will be spread across two sessions, beginning at noon local time and 8.15 pm local time. For fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India, match timings for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows: