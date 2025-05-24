Aryna Sabalenka and Ben Shelton will be among the big names in action on Day 1 of the 2025 French Open. Action begins with a number of opening-round matches lined up for Sunday (May 25).

While Sabalenka will open play on Court Philippe-Chatrier against Kamila Rakhimova, Shelton will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the night session match. Sandwiched between them are two other singles matches featuring Zheng Qinwen and Lorenzo Musetti.

Other big names set to take to the court on the opening day include Jasmine Paolini, Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina, and Tommy Paul, among others. Let’s take a more detailed look at the order of play for the showcourts on Day 1 of the 2025 French Open:

Schedule for Day 1 of the French Open 2025

Zheng Qinwen will open her campaign on Day 1. (Source: Getty)

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Starting at noon local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Followed by: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs [8] Qinwen Zheng

Followed by: [8] Lorenzo Musetti vs [Q] Yannick Hanfmann

Followed by (Not before 8.15 pm): [13] Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: Zeynep Sonmez vs [13] Elina Svitolina

Followed by: [31] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Zizou Bergs

Followed by: [15] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs Roman Safiullin

Followed by: [4] Jasmine Paolini vs Yue Yuan

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Starting at 11 am local time: [LL] Elmer Moller vs [12] Tommy Paul

Followed by: [11] Diana Shnaider vs [Q] Anastasiia Sobolieva

Followed by: [18] Donna Vekic vs Anna Blinkova

Followed by: [21] Tomas Machac vs Quentin Halys

Court 14

Starting at 11 am local time: Mariano Navone vs [28] Brandon Nakashima

Followed by: [32] Alex Michelsen vs [Q] Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Followed by: [Q] Nina Stojanovic vs [16] Amanda Anisimova

Followed by: [26] Marta Kostyuk vs [Q] Sara Bejlek

Court 7

Starting at 11 am local time: Petra Kvitova vs Viktorija Golubic

Followed by: Reilly Opelka vs Rinky Hijikata

Followed by: [Q] Leyre Romero Gormaz vs (WC) Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah

Followed by: [WC] Emilio Nava vs Botic Van De Zandschulp

The full schedule can be found here.

French Open 2025: Where to watch

Lorenzo Musetti is the eighth seed. (Source: Getty)

Fans can keep track of the matches at the 2025 French Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

UK/Europe - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, RDS

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2025: Match timings

Petra Kvitova will play in her first Slam since returning from maternity leave. (Source: Getty)

The first match on all courts except Court Philippe-Chatrier will commence at 11 am local time. Matches will be played in quick succession without any big breaks in between. For Court Philippe-Chatrier, the action will be spread across two sessions, beginning at noon local time and 8.15 pm local time. For fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India, match timings for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All other courts) Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier) USA, Canada May 25, 2025, 5 am ET May 25, 2025, 6 am ET UK May 25, 2025, 10 am BST May 25, 2025, 11 am BST India May 25, 2025, 2.30 pm IST May 25, 2025, 3.30 pm IST

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More