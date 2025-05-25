French Open 2025 weather: Forecast for each day, rain probability & what to expect in Paris

The 2025 edition of the French Open kicked off on both the men's and women's sides on Sunday (May 25). Although torrential downpours hit Paris after the morning session began at noon, the delay didn't last for long as play resumed on the main courts. That said, the weather conditions at the tournament, which runs from May 25 to June 8, are likely to be unfavorable over the next fortnight.

After World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka completed a 6-1, 6-0 drubbing of her Russian opponent Kamilla Rakhimova on Court Philippe-Chatrier, eighth-seed Zheng Qinwen was the next top player to step onto the main court at State Roland-Garros. Unfortunately, it began raining as the Chinese star led 2021 runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-0 in the first set, forcing many matches on the outside courts to be delayed.

The play on Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen continued due to both courts having a retractable roof. Soon after, the showers passed in the French capital as play resumed on all courts. The fans, however, should be wary of the conditions at the French Open in the next few days, as the meteorological report states that various days in the schedule of the claycourt Major are likely to be marred by cloudy or stormy weather.

The weather forecast for the second day of Roland Garros is set to experience drizzling. Overcast weather will follow from Day 3 to Day 5, with isolated storms having been predicted on the fourth day of the claycourt Major. The rest of the first week is likely to be sunny but the weather gets worse in the second week.

Storms are predicted to be back on Day 8, which falls on Sunday, June 1, with the majority of the second week of the 2025 French Open being forecasted for passing showers and cloudy weather. This trend will likely continue until the business end of the claycourt Major, with Saturday (June 7) being the only day the fans will get respite from rain.

Play on Philippe Chatrier continues despite rain, Rafael Nadal ceremony at French Open 2025 to go ahead on its scheduled time

Zheng Qinwen, meanwhile, eventually completed a routine 6-4, 6-3 victory against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in one hour and 23 minutes. Following the 22-year-old's first-round win, Lorenzo Musetti began his opener and the morning session's last match against German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Court Philippe-Chatrier and is leading by a set (as of this writing).

For those unaware, Rafael Nadal is set to receive a tribute from the French Open organizers on the main court of the French Open — which he monopolized from 2005 to 2022 — after the morning session is over.

According to reports, the Spaniard will be joined by his former rivals Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray as he gets eulogized at Stade Roland-Garros for his unassailable record of 14 Major titles on the famed terre battue.

