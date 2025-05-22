French Open 2025 women's singles odds after draw: Who are the favorites? ft. Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek

The excitement for the French Open 2025 continues to build. The season's second Major is right around the corner and is set to begin this Sunday, May 25. With the reveal of the draw on Thursday, May 22, the chances of the title contenders have been reevaluated based on the latest information.

Aryna Sabalenka is the frontrunner to reign supreme in Paris. She has +275 odds of victory as per BetMGM. She has been in impressive form this year and recently made four finals in a row. She won the WTA 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Miami and was the runner-up at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open.

Sabalenka has also been the most consistent player at the Majors for the past few years. Since the US Open 2022, she has lost prior to the semifinals only once, a quarterfinal exit from last year's French Open. She has also reached the finals of the last two Majors, so it's no surprise that she's the bookies' top choice to perform well here as well.

Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek is up next with +350 odds of adding another French Open trophy to her cabinet. She hasn't reached a final since her triumph here last year and no woman in the Open Era has claimed four successive titles in Paris. However, she has rightly been pegged as a top contender despite her current form given her achievements.

Coco Gauff has +500 odds of being the last woman standing in Paris. She has played second fiddle to Swiatek at the French Open, losing to her in the last three editions. She first came up short in the summit clash in 2022, followed by a quarterfinal loss in 2023, and a semifinal exit last year. With runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome over the past month, she's in good form to capture her second Major title.

Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini and Zheng Qinwen have favorable odds to win the French Open 2025

Mirra Andreeva at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Mirra Andreeva captured back-to-back WTA 1000 titles earlier this year. However, she failed to replicate a similar level of success on the red dirt. Nevertheless, as a semifinalist from the previous edition, coupled with her rise to the top of the women's game this year, she's a threat to win the title. She has been given +600 odds of going all the way.

Jasmine Paolini came up short in the singles and doubles finals in Paris last year. She recently had double the reason to celebrate after winning the singles and doubles titles at the Italian Open. Her impressive feat has fetched her +1200 odds of claiming the title at the clay court Major.

Zheng Qinwen swept aside the competition to claim the gold medal when the Paris Olympics were held here last year. A solid player on clay, she has +1800 of winning the title this year. Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has +2800 odds of a triumph here, while Elina Svitolina and Jelena Ostapenko each have been given +3300 odds of lifting the winner's trophy.

