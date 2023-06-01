"Friends tell me it’s the most desolate look they’ve ever seen on my face"- When Andre Agassi recalled French Open final defeat to Jim Courier

Andre Agassi reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the 1990 French Open, where he lost to Pete Sampras.

Agassi entered the following year's edition at the clay-court Major as the fourth seed and once again reached the final. He was up against ninth seed Jim Courier and took a two-sets-to-one lead. However, Courier fought back and won the next two sets to win his maiden Grand Slam singles title, extending Agassi's wait for a first Major.

Agassi wrote about the final in his book "Open: An Autobiography," claiming he lost the desire to win during the fourth set. He stated that was hoping for the match to get over quickly.

"In the fifth set, tied 4–4, he breaks me. Now, all at once, I just want to lose. I can’t explain it any other way. In the fourth set I lost the will, but now I’ve lost the desire. As certain as I felt about victory at the start of this match, that’s how certain I am now of defeat. And I want it. I long for it," Andre Agassi wrote.

"I say under my breath: Let it be fast. Since losing is death, I’d rather it be fast than slow. I no longer hear the crowd. I no longer hear my own thoughts, only a white noise between my ears. I can’t hear or feel anything except my desire to lose," he added.

Agassi claimed his friends told him that they never saw a more desolate look on his face. The American stated that he told himself to quit tennis as he lacked what it took to "get over the line."

"I drop the tenth and decisive game of the fifth set, and congratulate Courier. Friends tell me it’s the most desolate look they’ve ever seen on my face. Afterward, I don’t scold myself. I coolly explain it to myself this way: You don’t have what it takes to get over the line. You just quit on yourself—you need to quit this game," Agassi wrote.

Andre Agassi won 51 out of 67 matches at the French Open. His win percentage of 76.1% at the clay court is his lowest at any Grand Slam.

The only time the American won the French Open was in 1999 when he was seeded 13th. He reached the final following wins over Franco Squillari and Arnaud Clement. He also beat Chris Woodruff, then-defending champion Carlos Moya, Marcelo Filippini, and Dominik Hrbaty.

Agassi faced Andriy Medvedev in the final, beating him 1-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to win his only French Open crown and complete the Career Grand Slam. His best performance at the clay-court Major since his victory was reaching the quarterfinals in 2001, 2002, and 2003.

Agassi's final appearance at Roland Garros came in 2005 and he suffered an opening-round exit against Jarkko Nieminen.

