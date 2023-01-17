From Andy Murray and Ben Shelton's epic wins to Novak Djokovic's dominant return, players react to their first-round victories at Australian Open 2023

Great rivals Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, as well as young stars Ben Shelton and Leylah Fernandez, among others, all registered memorable victories on Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open. Some of the stars of the tennis world could not contain their excitement and gratitude soon after their respective wins.

Andy Murray turned back time, putting in a vintage grind to beat the 13th seed and 2022 Australian Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini in a 4 hour 49 minute-long five-set battle. Berrettini mounted a brilliant fightback after Murray won the first two sets, but the Briton great held his nerve in a match tie-breaker for a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(6) victory.

Murray reacted to his epic win, thanking his well-wishers and recognizing both his and Berrettini's efforts on Rod Laver Arena.

"Thanks to everyone for all the kind messages. We left it all out there. Hope you enjoyed the show," Andy Murray wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic marked his return to the Australian Open with a highly dominant performance. While he registered a regulation 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 victory over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, it was a special outing for the Serb, who highlighted the huge round of applause he received right from the moment he entered the court in his first Australian Open match since 2021.

"Such an amazing welcome thank you," Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

Like Andy Murray, rising American talent Ben Shelton also had to dig deep into his energy reserves, edging Zhizhen Zhang in a match tie-break for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(4) win. Safe to say, the 20-year-old was thrilled to come out on top after an epic clash on Australian Open debut.

"2 hour heat delay. 2 hour rain delay. 5 set victory. BAMOSSSSSSS," Shelton expressed.

Taylor Fritz, who came through a tough challenge against Nikoloz Basilashvili, was particularly thrilled with his serving performance.

Leylah Fernandez and Holger Rune were among the young stars who opened their Australian Open campaigns with a win, putting in strong performances.

Via Instagram - Leylah Fernandez reacts to her 2023 Australian Open win.

"Love the atmosphere here. Crazy good energy from the supporters. See you Thursday for second round. Can’t wait," Rune wrote on Twitter after a straight-sets win over Filip Krajinovic.

World no. 4 Caroline Garcia and Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina also reacted to their victories on Tuesday.

"I've put a lot of work in for the last few months; It paid off tonight" - Andy Murray on his 1R win at Australian Open 2023

Andy Murray in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

Andy Murray was "unbelievably happy" after his thrilling first-round victory at the 2023 Australian Open. The 35-year-old revealed that he put in a great deal of work in the pre-season and was grateful to see his hard work pay off, particularly in a Grand Slam match against one of the higher-ranked players in Matteo Berrettini.

"I'm just unbelievably happy, very proud of myself," Andy Murray said in his on-court interview post-match.

"I've put a lot of work in for the last few months with my team, who are here, to give me the opportunity to perform on stadiums like this, in matches like this, against players like Matteo. It paid off tonight."

Courtesy of his win, Murray also maintained his record of not losing a match in which he held a two-sets-to-love lead since losing to David Nalbandian after winning the first two sets back at the 2005 Wimbledon Championships. He has won more than 150 consecutive Grand Slam matches in which he took a two-set lead.

He next faces the winner of the match between Thanasi Kokkinakis and Fabio Fognini.

