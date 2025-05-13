From Aryna Sabalenka to Alexander Zverev: Novak Djokovic on demand for new career role hours after Andy Murray split

Novak Djokovic might not be present for the ongoing Masters 1000 event in Rome, but discussions surrounding a dream coach still pulled his name in. The Italian Open's official Instagram account recently shared a video, asking participants about their dream coach. While the Serb is himself on the hunt for a new coach after the split with Andy Murray, others chose him as their dream mentor.

Djokovic appointed Murray as his coach in November 2024. This was after he parted ways with Goran Ivanišević, who had coached him since 2019. Their partnership began at the 2025 Australian Open, where Djokovic reached the semifinals before retiring because of a leg injury. Djokovic's performance saw a concerning dip after his commendable run at the Miami Open. They mutually ended their collaboration in May 2025, after which the Serb is now looking for a new coach.

Amid approaching the quarterfinals, Italian Open's official Instagram account conducted an interactive session, asking participants about their dream coach. The opening slide showcased Andrey Rublev who picked Aryna Sabalenka as his dream coach. Ons Jabeur, on the other hand, picked American WTA star Jessica Pegula, citing her amazing strength.

The discussions then moved to Novak Djokovic, as not just one but a set of players chose him as their dream coach. It started with Alex de Minaur, moving on to other top-ranked pros, including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Aryna Sabalenka, Garbine Muguruza, Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev.

"Djokovic might be on the hunt for a new coach…What he might not know is that most of his colleagues are on the hunt for HIM 👀," the caption read.

The update emerged as a major highlight as it came just hours after Novak Djokovic announced his split with Andy Murray.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray mutually express gratitude amid emotional split

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic's decision to part ways with Andy Murray came after a very short partnership. Ahead of the Serb's participation at the ATP 250 event in Geneva, Murray stepped forward to express gratitude, marking an end to their 6-month-long partnership.

"Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months. I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season," Murray said (via The Guardian).

Djokovic also had similar feelings, thanking Murray for the guidance and support.

"Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court. I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together 🙏," the 24-time Grand Slam champion wrote, sharing a picture with Murray.

Novak Djokovic is now on the hunt for a new coach after his unexpected split with Murray. The Serb is expected to compete at the Geneva Open to prepare for Roland Garros, where he targets his record 25th Grand Slam title.

