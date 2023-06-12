"From you asking me advice on the clay to again winning the French open" - Nick Kyrgios congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning historic 23rd Major

Nick Kyrgios recently sent his congratulatory wishes to Novak Djokovic after the Serbian won the 2023 French Open. It was the Serb's 23rd Major Crown, the most by a men's tennis player.

Djokovic has had a formidable start to the 2023 season, winning back-to-back titles in Australia, including his 10th Australian Open title. He suffered a dip in his form as he had a rough start to the clay season with two quarterfinal finishes before traveling to Paris.

However, at the French Open, he asserted dominance throughout the tournament and defeated Casper Ruud, 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5, to lift his third Roland Garros title. Soon after he made history, Australian tennis star Kyrgios turned to social media to congratulate the legend on his achievement.

The former Wimbledon finalist reminisced about the days when Djokovic sought his advice on playing on clay. Kyrgios added that he was proud to see him win the French Open.

"Congratulations @djokernole from you asking me advice on the clay to again winning the French open. Proud of you mate, I’m here anytime, love coach kygs," Nick Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner replied to Kyrgios by reminding him that the Australian could seek his help for the grass season.

"Same here brother. If you need any advise on grass, I am right here," Novak Djokovic replied.

"He would have won five Grand Slams" - When Novak Djokovic jokingly expressed desire to coach Nick Kyrgios

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Earlier this year, during the press conference of the Srpska Open, Novak Djokovic jokingly said that he would like to coach Nick Kyrgios one day.

After defeating Luca Van Assche 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2, in the opening round of the Srpska Open, Djokovic was asked who he would like to coach in the future. He named Kyrgios and also claimed that under his tutelage, the Aussie would have won five Grand Slam singles titles.

"I would like to coach Kyrgios. He would have won five Grand Slams with me, but it would have cost him dearly," the Serbian said.

The pair have faced each other three times on the tour so far, and Kyrgios currently leads their head-to-head 2-1. Djokovic beat him for the first and only time at the 2022 Wimbledon final. The World No. 1 rallied from a set down to beat Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes