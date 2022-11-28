From ATP Cup to Davis Cup, Canada wins it all in 2022

Canada's Davis Cup title victory put a perfect end to a fairytale season for their men's team at world events in the 2022 season. Canada, or players representing Canada, won it all this season at team events, starting with the ATP Cup in January and concluding with the nation's first-ever Davis Cup title this past Sunday.

23-year-old Denis Shapovalov and 22-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime won their singles matches against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur in the final to give Canada their first title in the 109-year history of the Davis Cup, capping off a great season.

Canada's 2022 story had it all. A lot of resilience in tough situations at all the events they played in, and a bit of luck at the Davis Cup which they fully capitalized on, as they qualified for the round-robin stage despite being eliminated, owing to Russia's disqualification from all team events back in March.

After being convincingly beaten by neighbors, the USA, in the opening tie of the year in the ATP Cup in January, Canada won four consecutive ties to win the third edition of the ATP Cup. Those wins came against other talent-laden teams such as Great Britain, Germany, Russia, and Spain.

They made full use of their new life at the Davis Cup, winning round-robin stage ties against Spain and South Korea in mid-September to qualify for the quarterfinals. Soon after, Canadian representative Auger-Aliassime's big win over Novak Djokovic played a huge role in Team World clinching their maiden Laver Cup title against Team Europe, in what was Roger Federer's farewell tournament. Auger-Aliassime also won the title-winning doubles tie on the final day of the event.

The Canadian men's team then won the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final at the Davis Cup Finals this past week against Germany, Italy, and Australia, respectively, to maintain a 100% record at world team events in 2022. In the process, Canada also scripted history by winning the title as a 'lucky loser.'

Auger-Aliassime won all the matches he played in from the last-eight stage to the final, proving to be the deciding factor in Canada winning their maiden title. Vasek Pospisil and young talents Alexis Galarneau and Gabriel Diallo were also part of the victorious team.

Davis Cup champions Canada will now aim to make further history at newly-launched United Cup

The in-form Canadian men's tennis will now aim to continue its winning streak, joining a star-studded women's team at the inaugural United Cup in January 2023. The United Cup replaces the ATP Cup and the new joint ATP/WTA tournament will see the top male and female players from the same country come together in the 18-nation world team event ahead of the Australian Open.

The power-packed Canadian men's team will combine with Canadian female tennis stars such as Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, and top-10 doubles player Gabriela Dabrowski.

After their success in 2022, Canada can make further history by becoming the first-ever champions of the United Cup in January. With the women's team also competing in the Billie Jean King Cup and the men's team set to defend the Davis Cup title next year, Canada will aim to win it all again in 2023.

