From Billie Jean King to the official social media handles of Wimbledon and the Australian Open, wishes poured in from the tennis world for Roger Federer on his 42nd birthday.

Born on August 8 in Basel, Switzerland, Federer became Robert and Lynette's second child. The Swiss maestro spent the early days of his life in areas near French and German borders. He notably holds dual citizenship - Swiss and South African - because his mother Lynette is from South Africa.

Before turning pro in 1998, the eight-time Wimbledon winner had served as a ball boy at the Swiss Indoors in 1992 and 1993. He played various sports, including badminton and basketball, in his childhood.

Federer announced his arrival in the tennis world by winning the Wimbledon Boys singles and doubles titles in 1998. He retired from the sport in September 2022, and celebrated his first birthday as 'no longer a tennis player' this year.

Twitter was flooded with wishes as the world rushed to congratulate one of the greatest sportspersons of all-time. The Tennis Letter posted a video of the Swiss maestro watching himself as ball boy and wrote:

"Roger Federer remembers being a ball boy... Everyone starts somewhere. Happy Birthday, King Roger."

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



“I guess it means I’m still a ball boy, too. Because at heart, I’m always going to be a ball boy.”



Everyone starts somewhere. 🥹



Happy Birthday, King Roger.



pic.twitter.com/rzZQiphXU1 Roger Federer remembers being a ball boy:“I guess it means I’m still a ball boy, too. Because at heart, I’m always going to be a ball boy.”Everyone starts somewhere. 🥹Happy Birthday, King Roger.

Former American tennis player Billie Jean King also extended her wishes to the Swiss.

"Happy birthday to 20x Grand Slam champion, Roger Federer," she wrote.

Rafael Nadal's academy posted a picture of him with the Spaniard to congratulate the Swiss.

"Happy birthday Roger Federer! Have a great day! VAMOS," it wrote.

Wimbledon shared pictures of the tennis legend gracing the SW19 courts this year alongside Princess of Wales Catherine Middleton.

"Our eight-time singles champion turns 42 today. From Ball Boy training to Royal Box guest, it was so great to welcome Roger Federer back to Wimbledon this year," Wimbledon tweeted.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



From Ball Boy training to Royal Box guest, it was so great to welcome @rogerfederer back to pic.twitter.com/UoZPFzbhjP Our eight-time singles champion turns 42 todayFrom Ball Boy training to Royal Box guest, it was so great to welcome @rogerfederer back to #Wimbledon this year

Here are a few more tweets celebrating Federer's birthday:

US Open Tennis @usopen pic.twitter.com/cMEATSdJT2 We're celebrating Roger Federer's top 3 tweeners at the US Open on his 42nd birthday!

LoveSetMatch 💯🎾🔥 🏃🏻🇨🇭🐐 @LoveSetMatch_ 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zsgehcbQZb Happy Birthday to my Hero and greatest inspiritation! Roger Federer is and will always be the Greatest of All Time! May you be blessed with many years of happiness with your family and beautiful Mirka!

Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam titles

Champion's Dinner: Wimbledon 2017

Federer won 20 Grand Slams throughout his glittery career. The first one came during the Wimbledon Championships in 2003 when he defeated Mark Philippoussis in the decider. He won seven more titles at SW19, with the latest one coming in 2017.

Federer achieved his first glory at the US Open in 2004 after overcoming the legendary Lleyton Hewitt in the summit clash. He won the New York Major on four more occasions in the next four editions of the Major after his maiden win.

The Swiss maestro was also a formidable force Down Under, winning the Australian Open six times in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017 and 2018. He has one French Open triumph to his name as well, triumphing in Paris in 2009.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins